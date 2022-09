ኦፌኮ የማዕከላዊ ኮሚቴ አባላትን ጨምሮ ስምንት አመራሮች እንደታሰሩበት አስታወቀ

MEDIA AND COMMINICATIONS CENTER (Ethiopian Reporter)

Media and Communication Center (MCC) a private limited media company established in 1995. Headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia MCC is the publisher of “Reporter” a bi-weekly Amharic, “The Reporter” a weekly English newspaper, a monthly Amharic and English magazines in both print and electronic versions.

Staff

MCC employs 137 permanent and part-time staff and has a sister company called the Horn of Africa Press Institute, which does research on Media related issues.

Mission and Vision

The Reporter’s motto “Free Press, Free Speech, Free Spirit” expresses the ideal of freedom that, journalists and editors, hope to enjoy and promote professional journalism.

MCC believes that it has responsibility to readers, the public, the people in and outside Ethiopia who rely on Reporter for news.

Each week we bring to the public critical stories without fear or favor and guarantee that our editorial choices about what to print are based on the importance and relevance of the topic to our country along with journalistic qualities. We refrain from any political, economic, or other unethical motivations.

We dedicate ourselves to help our readers in their effort to become an informed citizenry by giving as much information as possible.

We serve as a platform for the public’s thoughts, opinions and ideas by soliciting, accepting, reviewing and publishing letters and comments.

We intend to make our newspaper a model for those in our profession, a guide for novices.

Circulations and Reach

MCC distributes the newspapers and magazines to all business companies, governmental offices and non-governmental offices in Addis Ababa and all regional cities through subscription as well as street vendors.

Readers can access our news on our websites www.ethiopianreporter.com and www.thereporterethiopia.com and Reporter Tender Website www.reportertenders.com can download our apps from iTunes store and Google play to use on their android and IOS devices.

