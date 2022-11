‹‹የእኛ ብሔርተኝነት የበሰለና ዴሞክራሲያዊ ነው›› አቶ በቴ ኡርጌሳ፣ የኦነግ የፖለቲካ ኦፊሰር

Suzuki vehicle prices explode, shaking up the automobile industry

Yoseph Asfaw, a mid-level manager of one of the branches of Bunna Bank, was excited when he learnt he was eligible to take out a two million birr interest-free loan, courtesy of the performance his branch achieved last fiscal year. He did not hesitate to take the opportunity. After a few weeks of deliberation about what to buy with the money, he decided to purchase a vehicle. His choice was the 2022 model of the Suzuki Dzire, the most sought-after automobile in the car market. He was asked to pay 1.5 million birr.

“Are you sure I will recoup the money within a short period of time,” Yoseph asked the car retailer.

“Trust me, give it one month, and the price will surpass two million birr,” the retailer replied.

The trader was right. The price of Dzire 2022 has shot up to 2.2 million now, a development that helped Yoseph net a profit of 700,000 br in just a month. “You cannot get this money by saving or opening a trade store. And not surprising at all, given the volatility of the market,” said the banker, adding, “I don’t want to sell it as this is a treasure whose value appreciates every second, and the most profitable venture without adding value.”

It is not unusual to see the price of vehicles spike in Ethiopia. Cars are believed to be a big treasure, the same way apartments or houses are. A car costing less than USD 2,000 in neighbouring countries, the Toyota Vitz, costs nine times more in Ethiopia. The high tax on old cars, which could reach 500 percent, was used to justify the hike. Though the same is true for old cars now, the story is different in the case of new vehicles, a category given to automobiles produced within three years of imports.

Three years ago, the government introduced a new tax law to encourage the imports of new cars while discouraging the old ones. Such a reform was meant to make new cars cheaper, though it was a target that never materialized. A case in point is the Dzire 2022, an automobile imported through a duty-free scheme and flooded the market, along with other brands of Suzuki, including Espresso and Swift.

Toyota is still the dominant player in the vehicle market, though traders say Suzuki is now commanding the lion’s share, probably as high as 60 percent in the last two years. It is partly because the cost of new Toyota vehicles is higher than in the past, as older ones were less costly. For the same reason, Suzuki is the most preferred brand for importers now because the lower the cost, the lower the amount of foreign exchange importers needs to get.

“We get the forex from the parallel market with a premium, as banks barely cover the cost of the imported cars. Suzuki has become a preferred option for many importers as it is less costly and brings a better return with a higher profit margin than Toyota, which is expensive and requires a tiresome process to get the forex needed to import it from countries like Dubai,” said an importer.

Last year saw a spike in demand for new vehicles, largely due to the huge amount of finance availed by banks to borrowers eligible to take a loan to buy automobile. During the third quarter of the last fiscal year, 330 million birr was imported, twice what was imported in the preceding quarter. It is also 20 percent higher than what was imported during the same period in 2020/21. The increase is the outcome of the growing demand in the market, according to retailers. But that comes with a cost.

“The demand is way higher than the supply. We are receiving orders more than what is available in our stock,” said Ezra Hailemariam, marketing manager of Tamrin, one of the major market players in the car market and known for importing Suzuki brands.

The change in the global market has also contributed to the spike in price, according to Ezra.

“Over 90 percent of Suzuki cars are imported from India, which is not producing much now due to a shortage of inputs because of the tension between China and Taiwan, which is the major supplier of semiconductors for the factory in India,” Ezra added.

According to a senior company official, Maruti Suzuki said “it could not produce 51,000 units in the April-June quarter owing to the ongoing chip shortage situation.”

India’s largest carmaker, which sold 1.4 million vehicles this year, underscored that the semiconductor shortage is a challenge in planning its production activities.

“The electronics component shortages are still limiting our production volumes. In this quarter (Q1), the company could not produce 51,000 vehicles,” said Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) CFO Ajay Seth in an interview with a local media in India.

The scope of the fighting between government forces and militants of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) along the border of the Tigray region has widened with both sides acknowledging that the conflict has spread to more areas in addition to the area where it initially erupted. The fighting between government and TPLF forces resumed on August 24 after a five-month lull. Though combat had been heaviest around the southeastern border of Tigray, TPLF militants have pushed into the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, sending residents fleeing. Clashes on the ground and air raids over Tigray have poured cold water on the efforts underway since June to find a peaceful solution to the 21-month war that began following an attack on federal army camps based in the region. The warring sides have accused each other of firing first and shattering the months-long relative calm that has been prevailing in the northern part of Ethiopia following the federal government’s announcement in March of a truce to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to Tigray.

The federal government has also blamed what it calls the west and Ethiopia’s “historical enemies” for using the TPLF as a Trojan horse to advance their evil design on the nation. Ever since the administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) commenced a military operation in Tigray in November 2020 in response to attacks on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) the country has been subjected to unprecedented pressure at the hands of Western governments, the U.N., mainstream media, think-tanks and rights groups. The U.S. particularly has sided with the TPLF, slapping a slew of sanctions on Ethiopia and withdrawing its benefits under the United States’ tariff-free African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) while it gave the TPLF a slap on the wrist. Furthermore, the U.S. and its allies at the U.N. Security Council have tried over a dozen times to formally admonish Ethiopia but failed thanks to the vote of China, Russia and India. Apart from exerting undue diplomatic pressure, the West has also been waging an information warfare against Ethiopia through a disinformation campaign undertaken by the mainstream media, think tanks and so-called rights advocacy organizations. Its end-game, as some analysts plausibly argue, is to engineer a regime change or if that does not work to coerce Prime Minister Abiy’s administration into accepting to the demands of the TPLF.

It’s not only over the Tigray conflict that the West is pressurizing Ethiopia though. The filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has been a bone of contention between Ethiopia, whose highlands supply more than 85 percent of the water that flows into the Nile River, and the lower riparian states of Sudan and Egypt. In 2020 the U.S. tried to force Ethiopia into signing a binding agreement on the filling period. The Ethiopian government declined to sign-off a U.S.-drafted agreement regulating the filling time of the dam, which Egypt insisted should be completed over 12-21 years, saying it has the right to fill the dam at its own pace and would do so in no more than seven years. Although Sudan initially supported the building of the dam, since then it has taken Egypt’s side on the ground that filling the dam without the agreement of downstream countries imperiled its national security. Again the Security Court, at the behest of Egypt and Sudan, convened on several occasions to consider a resolution calling on Ethiopia to cease filling the GERD’s reservoir and pushing for a binding agreement between the three sides on the operation of the dam but failed to adopt it.

The West’s motives driving its pressure campaign on Ethiopia, its long-standing regional ally, are purely self-centered and zero-sum. It is wary of Ethiopia’s pursuit of an independent foreign policy, which may very well frustrate the accomplishment of its strategic goal in the Middle East and Africa. First, Ethiopia’s apparent reluctance to do toe the West’s line has been perceived to make it harder to protect the interests of Egypt—the cornerstone of its Middle East policy. Second, its attempt to thread a needle as animosities between the West and China ramp up is not appreciated by the West, which feels threatened by Beijing’s growing clout on the global stage. Given Ethiopia has been a beacon of black Africans’ struggle for freedom and could inspire continental resistance to neo-colonialism, the West might deem that forcing Ethiopia to forsake China is instrumental in containing the influence of its top geopolitical rival in Africa.

The West better realize that the essentially undemocratic and unipolar global world order that had prevailed over the last several decades following the end of the Cold War is ebbing. As a country that has never been colonized and is home to a fiercely patriotic people, Ethiopia will never cave in to the West’s demands. Needless to say this requires on the part of the federal government to develop and implement a robust diplomatic policy aimed at nullifying the threat posed by its historical enemies through a variety of tried and tested mechanisms. Some of the steps it can take in this regard include forging a compromise with its adversaries where possible and failing that to foil their destabilizing policies and measures. Ethiopia has the capacity to find a resolution to the political crisis engulfing it. Any nation or organization which has its interest at heart should stop meddling in its domestic affairs and instead support it in seeking enduring solutions.

The abrupt eruption of fighting between government forces and militants of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) along the border of the Tigray region this Wednesday has left Ethiopians apprehensive and disheartened. The resumption of active hostilities shatters the months-long relative calm that has been prevailing in the northern part of Ethiopia following the federal government’s announcement in March of a truce to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to Tigray. Predictably the warring sides have blamed each other of provoking the hostilities. The Ethiopian government has accused the TPLF of striking first, saying it had “destroyed the truce”. In a statement it issued on the same day the Government Communications Service said, “Disregarding the numerous peace options presented by the Ethiopian government, the armed wing of the terror group TPLF, pushing with its recent provocations, today committed an attack” around southern Tigray. The TPLF though has said government forces and their allies had launched a “large scale” offensive towards southern Tigray early Wednesday after a months-long lull in fighting, adding its forces were defending their positions in the southern front.

The lead up to the current round of conflict portended the escalation of the now 21-month civil war. War drums were repeatedly being beaten with all the sides in the conflict issuing statements pointing to the outbreak of an impending war. The TPLF said on several occasions that the peaceful path to resolve the situation was not working and that it was considering “other options.” The government of Ethiopia on its part accused the TPLF of engaging in extensive military mobilization in preparation to restart the war and called on the international community to condemn the terrorist-designated organization and dissuade it from its ill-fated move. The government of neighboring Eritrea, whose troops have been operating in Tigray since the war began, also pointed the finger at TPLF for plotting to launch attacks on the country to reclaim lost territory.

Since November 2020, the bloody war has exacted a heavy humanitarian toll and ravaged the nation’s economy. In addition to the tens of thousands killed and injured, millions more were displaced, psychologically traumatized and left needing emergency food assistance. Social and economic infrastructure has been totally or partially damaged, including schools, universities, health institutions, and other facilities in the Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions. The economy has taken and continues to take a battering. Its growth, which stood at around 10 percent annually before the conflict, has contracted by half; scores of industries have been damaged while some investors have suspended or totally quit operations, resulting in a surge in unemployment; the undoubtedly huge sums of foreign exchange the war has eaten up has contributed to its dearth at levels rarely seen before and to driving inflation higher. Although it’s difficult to quantify the true cost of the war, the destruction is sure to have cost Ethiopia billions of dollars.

The renewed conflict comes as efforts underway since June following the establishment of a government-appointed committee tasked with starting peace talks hit a snag. The government’s announcement in late July that it was ready to hold talks with the TPLF “anytime, anywhere” and the TPLF’s expression of its willingness to ending the war through peaceful means raised the prospects of peace. The apparent readiness of the two parties to engage in peace talks was hailed as an important initiative locally and by the international community. However, both sides have laid down preconditions that they say must be met prior to the commencement of talks—the declaration of a formal cessation of hostilities in the case of the Ethiopian government and the resumption of basic services to Tigray by the TPLF. They also disagree on who should lead negotiations, with the government demanding that the African Union oversee the process but the rebels insisting that outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta should chair it. While we are not apportioning blame here it’s disappointing to say the least that war has broken out again due to the inability of political leaders to do whatever is necessary to prevent it.

War is generally regarded as something that cannot guarantee a win-win solution to political conflicts. This said some contend that war is not necessarily the worst option as long as it fulfills certain considerations that lend it moral acceptance. Critics, however, argue that all war is essentially indefensible regardless of how justifiable the cause behind it may be. They also attempts to justify a particular type of war as being just serve to rationalize violence instead of constraining it. Philosophical differences aside, many agree war is a failure of imagination. Ethiopians have had enough of the internecine conflicts that they have endured for centuries. The blame squarely lies with political leaders and elites bereft of the desire to settle differences through constructive dialogues. In any kind of armed conflicts it is innocent civilians who bear the brunt, not their architects. That’s why the Ethiopian government and the TPLF need to immediately stop fighting and thrash out a durable peace accord at the negotiating table. Let’s not go back to square one!

Hopes of a negotiated political settlement to the war that erupted in northern Ethiopia in November 2020 following the attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces based in the Tigray region by the forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have been high ever since the Ethiopian government established in June a committee tasked with holding peace talks. The government’s announcement in late July that it was ready to hold peace talks with the TPLF “anytime, anywhere” and the TPLF’s expression of its willingness to ending the war through peaceful means, albeit the fulfillment of certain preconditions, led many to believe that peace was finally within Ethiopians’ grasp. The apparent readiness of the two parties to engage in peace talks was hailed as an important initiative in bringing a conflict that has exacted a terrible toll on the country and its people to an end.

Efforts to start the peace talks seem to have hit a snag lately though. First, this week the Main Peace Committee—the committee the Ethiopian government established to explore the possibility of talks with the TPLF—declared while announcing it had drawn a “peace proposal” that the resumption of basic services to the war-stricken region was contingent up on the creation of an enabling environment once a formal ceasefire is concluded. Meanwhile, the TPLF immediately dismissed the committee’s statement as “obfuscation”, blaming the Ethiopian government for openly defying “their oft-repeated promise to take measures aimed at creating conducive environment for peaceful negotiations”. It further accused it of “taking provocative actions against [Tigrayan] forces” and warned that “it will be solely responsible for the eruption of a second round of war that will lead to the total destruction of the country”.

The condition laid down by the Main Peace Committee in a statement it issued, namely that the declaration of a formal cessation of hostilities is a prerequisite to resume the provision to Tigray of, among others, electricity and telephone services belies the Ethiopian government’s recent unambiguous assertion that it was committed to hold negotiations without any precondition and as such represents a step backwards. While the committee has legitimate security concerns regarding the safety of federal government employees that need to be deployed to Tigray in order to restart the basic services, it should also be mindful of the fact that the continued disruption of the services only serves to exacerbate the plight of ordinary Tigrayans, not the leadership of the TPLF. It needs to demonstrate in deeds its avowed commitment to alleviate the suffering of citizens in the conflict-affected parts of the Tigray, Afar, and Amhara regional states. On its part the TPLF must stop beating the drums of war in the realization that throwing around belligerent statements is counterproductive to peace-building endeavors and just prolongs the ordeals of the very people it claims to stand for.

A host of hurdles stand in the way of the proposed talks. TPLF forces still occupy parts of the Amhara and Afar regions they invaded. Similarly, the Amhara region has ruled out negotiating over the fate of areas its forces wrested from Tigray soon after the war erupted, arguing they were forcefully incorporated under the Tigray region in 1991. The continued presence of the Eritrean troops in some of the territories they occupied in Tigray poses a challenge that complicates negotiations. Moreover, disagreements over who leads the mediation process—the African Union (AU) as the Ethiopian government insists or Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, the preferred choice of the TPLF—can torpedo the entire process.

Trying to bring about a complete end to the fighting in northern Ethiopia followed by a political settlement which leads to a lasting peace is an arduous task to say the least. Nevertheless, no price is too high to pay for peace. Now is the time for the warring parties to show a genuine determination and commitment to peace. The deep-seated antagonism between the two sides understandably makes it difficult to strike a peace deal. Engaging in dialogue and making the necessary compromise requires more courage than continuing the war. Embarking on a peace process should not be about total victory for one party and a defeat for the other. It is about achieving an outcome in which all the protagonists and more importantly the people of Ethiopia emerge victorious. For the sake of Ethiopia and its people the Ethiopian government and TPLF must recommit themselves to peace.

The rule of law is a mechanism, process, institution, practice, or norm which strives to ensure that no one is above the law, everyone is treated equally under the law and held accountable to the same laws, there are clear and fair processes for enforcing laws and human rights are guaranteed for all. Ethiopia has the sad distinction of being a nation with a checkered track record when it comes to upholding the rule of law. Among the different metrics by which a country’s overall rule of law performance may be measured, Ethiopia has particularly fared badly in assuring order and security as well as respect for fundamental rights. The act of turning back some people travelling from the Amhara region en route to the capital Addis Ababa constitutes a clear example of the latter.

For over three weeks now security forces in the Oromia region have been preventing citizens travelling by cross-country bus from the North and South Wollo zones of the Amhara region to the capital through Oromia from getting to their destination if they do not carry a residence ID of Addis Ababa. Federal government officials claim operatives deployed by the terrorist Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) were recently arrested while trying to infiltrate Addis Ababa using residence IDs and administrative seals it had looted when it occupied some parts of the Amhara region, adding the measure is part of a security operation aimed at thwarting the evil designs of the terrorist group. True, a government’s primary responsibility is to protect the safety and security of citizens. Nevertheless, care must be taken to ensure that the manner in which any operation to ensure law and order does not trample basic liberties enshrined in the constitution.

One such right is freedom of movement. Article 32 of the constitution stipulates that any Ethiopian or foreign national lawfully in Ethiopia has, within the national territory, the right to liberty of movement and freedom to choose his residence, as well as the freedom to leave the country at any time he wishes to. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights — the international instruments Ethiopia has ratified and in conformance with which the fundamental rights and freedoms specified in the constitution must be interpreted — also afford protection to this right. Absent a duly declared state of emergency, there can be no justification for the indefensible prevention of Ethiopian citizens from enjoying their freedom of movement on the ground that they pose a potential security threat.

Aside from flouting the rights to liberty of movement, the action of the Oromia security forces has other troubling ramifications. First, it creates a perception of discrimination and ostracization in the individuals victimized by the travel restriction. Moreover, the fact that they are unable to travel to their intended destination entails damaging economic and social consequences for them. This is liable to sow the seeds of resentment and down the line to political conflict. Second, it encroaches on the federal government’s constitutionally granted power to regulate major roads linking two or more regional states. Such intrusion into the federal government’s exclusive preserve sets a bad precedent for other regions. In short it spells danger for the integrity of the constitutional order and the rule of law.

Oromia without fear that they will be turned back before getting to their journey's end. Given upholding the fundamental rights laid out in the constitution is vital to assuring the very survival of Ethiopia as a cohesive polity, overstepping the constitution in the name of containing elements bent on wreaking havoc cannot and should not be tolerated. That is why it's imperative to put an immediate stop to the blatantly unconstitutional violation of freedom of movement and see to it that it's not repeated ever again.

The Reporter: First, tell us about your journey in the telecom sector.

Anwar: I have been in the telecom sector since 2006. But I started in the technology sector since 1996 in Montreal, Canada. I joined Safaricom Ethiopia, the project, when I was in Vodacom in Congo. I was a CEO there. My experience perfectly suited for this type of operation.

Safaricom has been preparing for more than a year to launch service. Why did it take so long? What were the problems that you have faced while doing so?

I don’t call it a problem. I call it a challenge. Initially, when we come into the market, the idea was to launch using ethio telecom infrastructure. That agreement took longer than expected to finalize. As a result, we choose to build our own towers. We did not want to wait. To build towers, you have to find land, import materials like steel and find cement as well as hire sub-contractors. That means you need more time than the initial plan. That is the real reason why it took longer than expected to launch service. Now, we signed a deal with ethio telecom and things are gonna move faster.

Tell us about the detail of the deal. I heard you are going to pay in both local currency and USD to lease the infrastructure of ethio telecom.

I am going to keep the deal private because that is between us and ethio telecom. But there is a dollar component. The reason is, as well all know, there is a forex shortage in the market and to prepare a site for us, they are required to import materials from abroad. We recognize that. We agreed to make the component in dollar for them to make the site ready for us.

So, the negotiation is now over?

Ethio telecom has been a very good partner. The CEO, Frehiwot, has been gracious in terms of engagement with us. Everything is proceeding well. The delay was due to operational issues. How many juniors were available? How fast we can get steel? How fast we can upgrade the site? All of these are operational issues.

When you launch service in Dire Dawa, you have used your own infrastructure.

That’s correct. When we launch service, initially, we are using our own infrastructure. But as we move forward, we will be sharing infrastructure of ethio telecom and build our own in the meantime.

Is there any change in equity contribution of shareholders in Safaricom Ethiopia? Some say, there is. Is that true?

No, there is change.

As Safaricom is listed in the stock market, a change is expected when something new happens. Have you seen any change recently after you launched service?

I don’t think it is possible for you to attribute any change to a certain element. The reality is the World’s stock market has been very volatile over the past six months. There is a war and a global recession coming in. Certain things happening are way beyond the control of a certain company or what we do here in the ground.

What should Ethiopians expect from Safaricom? Many hope Safaricom will come up with a better quality of service with a lower fare.

The pricing move from ethio telecom last year was very strong. They brought down massively. I am not sure if it will be possible to bring down price from what is in the market now. However, in terms of quality, my expectation is that the quality overall in the market will improve. And the reason I say that is because we are setting up a new network and ethio telecom, or the competition, will not stay still, I expect they will bring the best game in the table. Quality of service, both in technological level and in customers’ service, will be improved massively. How customers’ complaints are going to be taken care of? I think these are areas where you see a major improvement.

The price that you are charging is almost similar with ethio telecom. Do you think you can be competitive in the market, while charging the same price, as people expect a lower fare from you?

The price for voice is one of the most aggressive in Africa. And I don’t think there is a room to drop voice prices. So do I think we can be competitive? Yes, I do. The most important thing we want to flag is that we don’t want a price war with ethio telecom. If we start a price war, that means they will automatically react. There is no way there is going to sit by and see us dominate the market because our price is cheaper. I think that will a detrimental impact on the market, not only on us. I don’t think you see a change in terms of price.

The infrastructure deal took more time than you anticipated. The global market is not helping too. Did you make any change in your financial targets, considering the challenges you have faced since you secured the license to operate in Ethiopia? For instance, do you still think it is possible to achieve breakeven within five years, as outlined in your initial plan?

Yes, I do think so. I think the biggest challenge is the global inflation. The price of fuel is increasing. The same is true for cement and steel. All these things are going to be more expensive. I think this element of the business will be very challenging. Yet the plan is still to breakeven within four or five years. But we have to pay attention to the cost.

You are investing heavily in infrastructure development. And can you tell us how far you have gone thus far?

We will continue to invest with the money that we allotted when we started the business. Some places are easier. Addis is easier than the regions. This is because there are a lot of buildings to put on the antennas. So it is simple to deploy in Addis than other areas.

If it is easy, why did you first launch service in Dire Dawa?

That is a small town. It requires fewer sites. It is easy to optimize. The network rollout was very fast.

How long it would take to launch service in Addis?

Six weeks. We believe there is a massive opportunity in the capital, in every element. I have been working in 12 countries. I never had been in a country where a single company dominates everything. The market will be split.

Is there any place that you want to capitalize on, especially an area where ethio telecom has a little presence?

That is a nature of businesses. You grow until there is no place to grow.

How long it would take for you to be independent from ethio telecom?

I don’t think we want to be independent. The reason I say that is because old days where everyone builds its own infrastructure are gone. You have to share infrastructure. That makes more sense because that does not have any impact on your competitiveness. Why do you build a fiber where there is a fiber? That will be a waste of money.

There has been a social media outcry against your recruitment process. What is your reflection on this?

To be honest, I think it was not only on the recruitment process but also on the language we are using. It was also about distributors and how we are allocating distributors across regions. It was also about the religious mix of what we have in the office and what we have employed everywhere. There were a bunch of requests the activists raised with us. So, we did not respond immediately because we were supposed to understand whether these are true or not and see ourselves if there are problems. To be honest, I don’t think the problems are as acute as people are saying. What they did say is to be careful. For instance, if we go to Oromia, we have to use Afan Oromo. We have to pay attention to laws. We have put signs saying coming soon. It was us not being sensitive. We met guys behind the campaign. They were very moderate. None of them want to hurt Safaricom. They want what we do to be fair. They did not make extraordinary demands. That’s why we are comfortable to engage with them. I understand we have to be sensitive to the history, the culture and the current politics without going too far. It has to merit-based. Everybody coming to the company should be the best of the best. We have received a lot of advises from the government. All of them said “you must choose the best but be careful.”

Do you think it is possible for Safaricom to apply meritocracy in light of the current situation in Ethiopia?

I think there has to be a meritocracy. The qualification of the candidates has to be there. There should be no compromise. However, as we choose candidates, the priority must be given to the people within the region. It is not appropriate to start shifting from one region to another. Not because of other issues but language considerations are critical. People have to speak the language of the area where they are working.

Now let us talk about mobile money. I know you are in the process of launching M-Pesa here. Do you see any progress from regulatory body in introducing a legal framework to govern the sector?

The legal element is going fine. I think it is gonna be available very soon. Our shareholders are engaging with the government. From operational perspective, things are going well. We have put the app in place. We have put configurations in place. Everything is in a good shape. In technically perspective, we will be ready to launch service in the next three months.

The approval process of the bill may take another three months. Do you think that will have an impact on your plan?

No. We got so much to do. We have 25 cities to cover. We have massive network to build.

Do you think you can repeat the success of M-Pesa in Kenya here in Ethiopia?

Absolutely. Kenya is particularly amazing story. Wherever we launched M-Pesa, we were successful and we are leading the market. So we don’t see any way it is not going to be successful in Ethiopia.

Ethio telecom is already advancing in the mobile banking market. Are you expecting fierce competition when you launch M-Pesa?

I do expect very strong competition. They have done a great job in recruiting customers and strengthening the network.

From what I have observed, ethio telecom is taking an advantage of its link with public offices to facilitate payments in the public sector? Have you get any promise from government officials whether you will get the same opportunity when you launch M-Pesa?

We are talking them to now. There is no one said we are not going to get this opportunity. Yes, they had a one year head start. They have done great job in services they have launched. Yet I believe we can catch up.

How is the war in North Ethiopia affecting you?

We have a huge amount of work to do. I think it will slow us down in certain areas but we will continue doing our work in other areas. But everyone is sad to see the resumption of conflicts.

Are things in place to launch service in North Ethiopia, particularly in Tigray, if the war ends?

We will be ready as soon as communications are stored and get the blessings to go back in. We want to reach all over Ethiopia.

My last question is on repatriation. Many international companies usually complain about the difficulty of repatriating profit in Ethiopia. Some say it takes over a decade. How is your plan in that regard?

Repatriation is not a big issue. The issue is finding dollar to buy equipment after the investment window closes. After our money runs out, we need to get forex to buy equipment. Regarding repatriation, we knew the issues when we came. If it takes 10 years, it takes 10 years. We gonna be here longer than that. Of course, we want to repatriate but we are here for long term.

Oromia without fear that they will be turned back before getting to their journey’s end. Given upholding the fundamental rights laid out in the constitution is vital to assuring the very survival of Ethiopia as a cohesive polity, overstepping the constitution in the name of containing elements bent on wreaking havoc cannot and should not be tolerated. That is why it’s imperative to put an immediate stop to the blatantly unconstitutional violation of freedom of movement and see to it that it’s not repeated ever again. Goitom Tsegaye is deputy chairperson of Arena Tigray, an opposition party popular in Tigray. He has been voicing his concern over the war in Tigray since it broke out almost one and half years ago. The second time the conflict started, Goitom found it heartbreaking. He thinks that in carrying out the eagerly anticipated negotiations between the two warring groups, the African Union did not fully fulfill its obligations to the organization. The Reporter’s Selamawit Mengesha sat down with the opposition leader to get more of his perspective on the recent resumption of hostilities.

The Reporter: Let’s start with the war that erupted anew this week. Before the battle resurfaced, there were talks of a peace agreement. Is there still hope for negotiations?

Goitom: It is heartbreaking that the dispute has resurfaced this week. Since it began, there is a potential that it will continue, although much will be lost if it does.

War’s casualties are well known, and hopefully we have a government that cares enough about its people to put an end to it. They should have learned from their previous mistakes and avoided them, in my opinion.

Both parties demanded that mediators be appointed. What was the reason the two parties couldn’t agree on who should undertake the mediation?

Essentially, I believe there is one thing we should all remember: everyone must be fair and impartial while looking at things.

In a war, not everyone carries a weapon, but what we’re seeing in Tigray is people lacking necessities such as banks, water, transportation, telephones, and electricity.

We were taught to believe that these services were destroyed during the war and that the government was unable to repair them, but it is now clear that this was not the case all along.

According to the Tigray regional government’s discussions with the EU, the federal government is leveraging these necessities when it could simply provide them to the people; it’s using them as a weapon of sorts.

War has laws, but the warring side is separate from the people. The people of Tigray are also Ethiopian citizens; hence the administration is harming its own people. Personally, I believe it is not the best way to proceed.

I believe that the federal government should have learned from its failures from the beginning. I don’t think initiating a full-fledged war with the TPLF was the best course of action. Instead of attacking, it should have been defending.

It was not a prudent move, especially with other powers involved. What I mean is that the items the Tigray regional government is requesting from the federal government are essentials for the people.

Both parties bear responsibilities for doing the right thing by the people. I’m not sure why it’s framed as a difficult choice. It is for the people of Ethiopia; hence the government should have established a consensus for its people by now.

To return to the subject of the negotiations, the government already pledged to begin them without any preconditions. However, the offer was to negotiate solely with the TPLF, without including Amhara, Afar, or even Eritrea. Do you think these groups should have been taken into account during the negotiations?

I believe the government’s strategy was flawed from the start. We’ve observed unlawful acts such as Tigray transferring land to Amhara with the assistance of other forces, so what has the Amhara area lost from Tigray?

We’ve heard on several times, particularly in the case of Welkait, that the region is attempting to reclaim their land. Is it even their land is the question?

The structure of the regions, in my opinion, is fairly apparent.

I say this because there was a region called Show that later became part of the Amhara and Oromo region, a place called Bege Medhir became part of the Tigray and Amhara region, and if Welo became part of Afar, Tigray, and Amhara, then there is really nothing new that happened between Tigray and Amhara, unless there is a belief that if I am living here, there is no one else there, which in that case makes comprehension difficult.

Ethiopia and its land are inextricably linked, so stating the land was mine and I want it back makes no sense to me. Questioning the demarcation system is understandable, just as arguing “using language as a way of defining regions is wrong,” but claiming land in the same country is not.

Ethiopia’s land is reserved for Ethiopians. Sitting and talking with Tigray and the federal government makes sense because the government is clearly offending Tigrayans and requires mediation.

Because Eritrea was involved in the attack, having Eritrea participate in the talks makes more sense than having the Amhara region participate in the talks.

Understanding this, I believe, is critical.

As a representative of Tigray, Eritrea and the federal government should have discussed Bademe and other issues. However, in actuality, the federal administration has not been representing the people and territory of Tigray.

Negotiations have been attempted by international groups. We’ve seen people like Obasanjo come to the country and make attempts, and many people were optimistic that the talks would take place. Do you believe the conflict resurfaced because those bodies failed to carry out their duty properly? Or do you believe they carried out their responsibilities correctly?

I believe we should have taken the initiative.

Both the federal government and the Tigray regional government should have demonstrated interest in the negotiations from the start; only then could other groups assist in getting the talks started.

According to my knowledge, they did not fulfill their obligations, particularly the African Union. Aside from creating articles and laws, I do not feel the AU has a consistent and capable ability due to one of their articles; Article 2H, titled humanitarian integration.

Although the article has been ratified, the Union lacks the resources to put it into action. According to that provision, the Union has the right but not the resources to intervene in cases of humanitarian rights breaches.

For example, the AU did nothing to address the Tigray situation; there were words but no action. For these reasons, I didn’t have high hopes for the AU. It still has a long way to go, in my opinion.

Other international organizations with influence and power have their own military intervention regulations as well. The west has previously attempted to exert pressure on the administration, but international organizations such as the EU and countries such as the US are preoccupied with other matters such as the Ukraine-Russia war.

They have the ability, but their focus has been diverted away from Africa. They, too, lack consistency, as evidenced by their actions in Ukraine. As a result, I don’t believe they’ve done their part

They have the power and capability, and yet here we are.

Who do you believe is to blame for the re-ignition of the war? Could the difference in negotiation beliefs be the cause, or do you believe the absence of the Welkait and Humera concerns is a contributing factor?

As I stated at the outset, if we refer to the Oromia area, we need to know which cities and counties comprise that region. That is, the problems of Tigray and Welkait should not be a problem. I cannot argue that the requirement should not be met because the federal government granted the land without Tigray’s approval and is now requesting that Tigray accept it.

People who lived there before are now refugees. People are unable to use their own funds because banks are closed. All of these difficulties should be considered as prerequisites.

It’s not difficult to grasp, even for the federal government. People are hungry, so shouldn’t that be addressed first as a prerequisite before any negotiations begin?

I cannot accept the idea that there are no prerequisites. Negotiations would be conducted with a boot on the people of Tigray if those demands were not met.

I don’t have any information on who restarted the war. To be certain, I would have to live there. I am like everyone else, listening to all sides’ arguments.

What will the people of Tigray face if the fighting continues? You’re already aware of the issue. What do you think about the present humanitarian crisis?

I don’t believe that anything positive can come from conflict.

War will take innocent lives, destroy property, and deplete the economy, and what could be worse than that? Tigrayans are at a significant disadvantage.

They are under attack from their own government, former foes such as Eretria, and adjacent territories such as the Amhara region. It’s painful to see how something that should have been resolved amicably has turned into an injustice against the people of Tigray, which is also an injustice against the rest of the country.

Hopefully, people will realize this soon. I’m sure there will come a day when our empathy will be tested. Ethiopia will pay a high price as a result of the conflict. In the war, there are no winners, but all are losers.

Do you believe the constitution can deescalate and resolve the conflict? What are your thoughts on the matter? Is it possible to resolve the disagreement based on the current constitution and the new statute established by the federation under which regions could decide directly to be regions?

There aren’t enough people organized to hold a referendum. Furthermore, Tigray has no representatives in the House of Federations. How will Tigray make its case? Who will be Tigray’s representative?

At this stage, it would be child’s play; the most serious offenses have already been committed. Atrocities in violation of the constitution have occurred. International agencies have branded it ethnic cleansing, and some have even called it genocide.

So this is pretty strange. On paper, the constitution is just and fair, but its implementers are not.

Is it truly conceivable to exclude Eritrea from the war in the future if Eritrea’s government refuses to withdraw its troops? Will their departure solve the problem in any way?

I believe we must consider how they got to be involved in the war.

Did the federal government request that its troops participate? Was the Parliament able to represent them? I mean, there are multiple options, right? Who delegated authority?

These points must be addressed first.

It would be pointless to question something that has no legal foundation. Was a formal agreement reached between the Ethiopian government and President Esaias? If so, what were the terms, and where are the documents?

Is it even conceivable for an Ethiopian Prime Minister to pull out such a deal out of the blue? He cannot. To begin with, it must go past Parliament.

As a result, the question of whether Eritrea should withdraw has become extremely convoluted, with numerous loose ends.

We have observed that since the beginnings of the war, a large number of Tigray-born residents living in various cities throughout the country have faced discrimination and harassment everywhere they go. They couldn’t return to Tigray due to the war, and during this time, everybody from Tigray or of Tigrayan ethnicity was in a plight. That had been subsiding to a degree in recent months, but now that tensions have resurfaced, what does this mean for Tigrayans living around the country?

This is a clear problem. Kibrom authored a book and was detained because of his ethnicity; he traveled to Afar and got into a lot of problems; I’m using him as an example, but there are many others like him.

What is the UN peacekeeping mission doing now? To be honest, I don’t think it was even this horrible during Derg’s reign.

Innocent people are openly mistreated based on their race, with some even losing their lives as a result. Tigray is not being represented by the government, and this must change. It must reflect on its previous activities.

We are on the verge of a major crisis, which must be examined thoroughly.

It is unacceptable to feel unsafe and to face severe discrimination in your own country because of your heritage. There was a glimmer of hope. As you stated, the current circumstance may pass as it always does, but it may leave wounds and scars that will not go as readily.

Do you believe Ethiopia will be restored to its former glory in the future? What is the hope in a situation when many already believe Tigray is no longer a part of Ethiopia or that it would have a referendum? Do you believe Ethiopia is one of them?

It depends on the next steps we take.

As far as I am aware, Tigray is still a part of Ethiopia. Even Eritrea would have been a part of Ethiopia if not for the Adwa war and its consequences.

Right now, looking at the government’s actions against the people of Tigray, such as refusing to reopen banks, the internet, and transportation, it appears that there is a power that does not want Tigray to be a part of Ethiopia, which is incorrect. The China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) is a non-governmental, non-profit organization that was established in 1989 as one of China’s largest charity organizations dedicated to poverty alleviation.

The foundation, among other things, provides healthcare and nutritious food to vulnerable populations, with a focus on mothers and children; supports education programs; provides scholarships; builds infrastructure; and distributes stationery to help communities thrive.

The Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Authority registered the Foundation in 2019, and it has been actively working since 2015 by collaborating with local and international non-governmental organizations on various projects such as school feeding, clean water, women’s economic empowerment, and refugee support. Sisay Sahlu of The Reporter spoke with Emma XiaocenXuang, the country director of the foundation’s Ethiopian office, about some of the project activities in Ethiopia.

The Reporter: It is unusual to see the Chinese government involved in such areas, particularly in poverty alleviation. What are the goals of establishing this foundation?

Emma XiaocenXuang: This is the basis of a total charity organization founded in 1989.

The Chinese government’s fund for social enterprises provides 99 percent of its funding. In China, the foundation works in the fields of health, education, rural development, and livelihood. We are now investing in similar international engagement areas.

In Ethiopia, our official implementation agreement began in 2015 in collaboration with Ethiopia’s First Lady, Roman Tesfaye, specifically to begin school feeding in Addis, in over 43 schools.

We were collaborating with a local organization called E-network at the time, but they changed the name to Hailmariam and Roman Foundation. We were officially registered as a civil society organization in Ethiopia in 2019 after working with this foundation for about four years.

We started the registration process in 2017, but the government changed, so we put it on hold. We restarted in July of 2019.

What is the foundation’s international experience?

In 2005, we began working as an emergency aid provider, and in 2015, we officially began in Myanmar and Nepal as our first steps in Asian countries, with Ethiopia becoming our first African destination.

We began our project in Ethiopia and Sudan in 2015. However, we chose Ethiopia as the location of our regional office.

The Chinese government has extensive experience in poverty alleviation. What is the secret to their success? Are there any suggestions?

One component of the foundation is poverty alleviation. The People’s Republic of China has a very strong system, and China is very good at mobilizing all of the parties involved, such as companies, non-governmental organizations, the public, the government, schools, and research institutions, to engage in poverty alleviation.

All of those parties are working within this system, and there are numerous methods and areas for collaboration in the education and nutrition sectors. We incorporated the school feeding system into children’s basic rights and the education system, not just the Zero Hunger plan.

We also give quotas to poor areas, particularly at China’s two best universities, Tsinghua and Peking. According to policy, we provide a quota for the poor. This is because if you want to end poverty, you have to invest in education.

Similarly, we must construct a very strong housing system to ensure that all citizens receive the full package so that they won’t have to stress over things like, “Oh, I’m sick right now, so I’m going to the hospital and spending a lot of money, since the government is covering most of the cost.”

Both the government and non-governmental organizations offer benefits like insurance.

For instance, I was born in China. Both the government and my company provided insurance for me. However, I believe that identifying the poor is the most difficult task because doing so is the first step in providing aid to the underprivileged.

In this regard, the Chinese government created a system that can store all of a person’s information on a card that serves as an ID card. You can discover a person’s complete information using this card.

A person also has a complex set of criteria and evaluation standards.

If you have an income of up to 2300 Chinese RMB, that means you are getting out of poverty, and the next step is to observe and follow-up for a few years until you make steady progress out of poverty.

If they are in an accident or become ill, they will be forced to return to poverty and their names will be added to the poverty list again. So this is a national system implemented with strong leadership and complex evaluation criteria to identify, follow-up, and evaluate the entire system.

How can we balance the demands of the expanding population with the available resources? Is there any advice, particularly with regard to the food system?

You know, it could be the geographical location, but if you look at China, we have a very large land area. Even the climate in the north and south is vastly different. People in the south, for example, prefer rice as their main food, whereas people in the north prefer wheat. The majority of Ethiopians consume Enjara.

I believe it is about food diversity and nature’s gift. I couldn’t find any seafood in Ethiopia. Everything is imported. So, in comparison to geography and location, it is the gift of nature that I want to emphasize.

The second point to mention is that China has made substantial investments in its agricultural sector. We simply devised a number of methods for producing more food while working with limited resources.

For example, there is a well-known Chinese man who developed a type of improved seed by changing the genetics and received an international award. In the same situation, this new seed can produce more than ten times the yield of the original local seed.

Thus, we put more time, effort, technology, and other resources into our endeavors. The northwest region of China is characterized by extremely dry land devoid of any water. In order to effectively use rainwater for farm work during the dry season, we constructed a water sailor.

The other thing we do is drip irrigation, and we make good use of all the available resources. There are just too many aspects to it for me to list them all now.

When the land is distributed in pieces, the government in some places tries to use the entire land and bring all of the necessary equipment to do the farming all at once, saving money, time, and human resources while producing more products.

What can Ethiopia learn from Chinese agricultural practices in order to make better use of its resources?

The most important industry is agriculture. Ethiopia is also dependent on it.

I noticed teff is a main product, and it appears that farmers are having difficulty making a living from it. I recently traveled to the Amhara region, Somalia, Oromia, and other parts of the country. I noticed how friendly and hardworking the people are.

Their farming equipment, however, only uses cows; such farming was abandoned in China more than 30 years ago.

When I see this practice, I think to myself, “Is it possible for Ethiopia to develop without using adequate technological instruments?” And I believe it is preferable to bring more technology and do it more efficiently.

I want to be modest. I sometimes admire how they learn this from their ancestors and local wisdom, even knowing the direction of the wind and when it might rain.

However, because I am not an expert in the field, it is difficult for me to speak out without conducting an assessment and a survey. In China, there are numerous agricultural universities with a large number of professors and college students working in the sector.

They are professionals who are learning from both abroad and at home, and they provide an excellent representation of Chinese planting culture. Farmers are constantly being introduced to new cultures, technologies, and skills. We also organize farmers into groups to teach them how to plant properly in order to produce more products.

Another experience is that you are aware that individual farmers are extremely vulnerable and lack the clout and knowledge to bargain with the market and the upper chain. They only sell the original fruit for a very low price. They put in a lot of effort and got very little in return.

There is something in China known as a “cooperative” or “organization.”

It is a unified organization made up of all farmers, and the farmers choose just one or two people to lead their organization and send representatives to determine the prices of all products.

They bargain to determine the market price, and if they work together and make a profit, they split it.

The majority of Chinese practical and recognized engagement in Africa mostly takes the form of investments, loans, and credit provision. Humanitarian commitment to Africa is little known, particularly in comparison to the Western world. What prompted the Chinese government to get involved in such foundations and poverty-relief efforts?

The first point I’d like to make is that the China Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organization, and we take great care when discussing political issues. We are always neutral and on the side of the vulnerable.

My personal observation is that, initially, international aid is provided all over the world, particularly after World War II. So there is a tradition, and 40 years ago, China suffered greatly and received significant assistance from Western and other developed nations.

They invested heavily and brought some goods to China. You know, for example, for people like me, I have received an English education from the UNDP.

China was the first recipient of aid, and now that the country has matured and can no longer ignore these countries, it is time for China to accept responsibility.

So, doing business is one thing, and taking on social responsibility is quite another. There is no conflict, and we must proceed.

You earn money and support your people there, but you must invest locally to support the local community, which is natural. Here, we share common sense and concepts with both the government and the general public.

But, you know, because we only recently developed our economy to support the Chinese public, the concept of social responsibility is something that comes from a good heart. China has done a lot to eradicate extreme poverty, but poverty still exists, and people are becoming wealthy in a very short period of time. We sometimes solve the poverty problem, but we still need to work on the nutrition problem.

We can’t solve it quickly because it’s a long-term process.

However, the Chinese government is always concerned with the need to do something for the locals, and they encourage businesses to assist the locals and take more responsibility. It also encourages companies to invest abroad while also taking on social responsibility.

The funds for this foundation did not come from the government; rather, they came from the South-South cooperation initiative.

How much money have you put into Ethiopia?

We used USD two million this year, but depending on the project, the fund may grow if the situation allows us to move forward.

What have you done in Ethiopia thus far?

We want to do a lot of things, but some of our plans have to be put on hold, not only because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but also because of the conflict in Ethiopia.

We are now investing in education, especially in school feeding, panda bag, wash, and solar light projects. But school feeding is the first thing we’ve focused on because we believe the children deserve it and that it’s a basic human right.

In addition, we intend to construct the school kitchen and provide cooking supplies for the students.

We have received funding for it, but we have yet to make a decision.

The city of Addis Ababa has adopted the full standard of cooking that we developed based on Chinese experience combined with the first lady’s local experience. Initially, it was 40 birr for two meals (breakfast and lunch) per child.

We recently visited the Oromia region and plan to visit the Amhara region; we simply want to share our limited resources’ experience, models, and any other relevant information.

Our main goal is to create a model and share it with the government and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that want to get involved and contribute to the local community.

Do you believe this school meal can be sustained?

Of course, we will conduct an evaluation, and once we see how the school feeding program is working, we will not suspend it for at least three years. We need to ensure that once the program is running smoothly, we can extend it for more than three years.

But our aim and goal is to keep this school feeding program running from kindergarten to grade eight, and that is how we will proceed.

However, if the government says, “We have money and we don’t need you anymore,” we suspend it and shift our focus to other sectors.

Addis Ababa has started the program, but if you look at mothers’ cooking, you will notice that they only use three stones in the pot to cook the sauce, which consumes a lot of energy and is bad for their health.

They must get up early and are paid very little. As a result, we are attempting to provide more integrated and comprehensive support, such as building and maintaining the kitchen as well as providing cooking materials.

We commissioned some Chinese construction firms to create the design, which we have already implemented in one school.

It is a pilot project, and if it is useful and effective, we will undoubtedly expand it. However, the first step is to obtain electricity in order to provide modern cooking materials, which can also save energy.

How are schools chosen for this project?

We communicate and collaborate with the government, and they know which areas and schools require the most attention. We will go there on the ground and compare one school to another based on their recommendations.

Are you planning anything else?

Yes, there is a Panda Bag project that aims to provide kids with school bags that contain more than 100 school supply items, such as lunch boxes, water bottles, hygiene items such as soap and toothpaste, and all the necessary materials for the students.

Every year, we conduct an assessment by asking children, teachers, parents, and members of the local community what kinds of items they most need and which items they do not want.

We need to make more adjustments if any item is more needed. We make every effort to avoid any political or religious content in this gift. The donation was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

We will send the entire quota to the Afar and Amhara regions this year because they are affected by the conflict.

What exactly is the challenge?

Of course, there are numerous challenges. Each project has its own set of implementation challenges. We have to buy the panda bags from local factories when we need to provide them to the children. We talked, argued, and bargained about the price and shipment from China with them during this process, because we couldn’t find the item in the local market.

Actually, we made it easier for you to invest in it in the local market, but you couldn’t find the right quality.

And something that worries me is that when we try to collect some items from the local market, I notice that they are coming from India or Turkey, and I believe that if we need to invest in the local market, we should get the materials from here, because buying imported materials is very expensive.

Of course, not this year. We paid nearly one million birr per year for the damage in the previous three years because we did not receive the tax-free letter. However, we received this letter this year. This entry was published on August 1, 2010. Yohannes Benti (PhD) began his career as a chemistry teacher for a high school in West Oromia in 1992, the same year he got his degree in chemistry from Addis Ababa University. He has been the president of the Ethiopian Teachers Association since 2009, having been elected three times. He is the lobbying group’s longest-serving leader, having ruled over it for more than a fifth of its existence.

He immediately became an active member of the Association. Before getting his master’s degree in Educational Planning and Management from Addis Ababa University in 2005, he earned a second bachelor’s degree in law from a private university. While running the Association, he got a certificate in Advocacy and Citizen Management from the Coady International Institute in Canada and a PhD in Educational Policy and Leadership from Addis Ababa University in 2019.

The Association has 700,000 members at all levels. For the past six months, university instructors have been protesting about inadequate remuneration and other difficulties, but the government appears to have mainly ignored them. They have even vowed to strike in the coming month if the administration does not present a satisfactory solution.

Yohannes is the president of the association that represents each university’s associations, as well as a member of the Board of Education International, a 32-million international union organization. The Reporter’s Samuel Bogale sat down with him to discuss the concerns of lecturers and the education sector.

The Reporter: What compelled university academics to issue an ultimatum as they request the government to make an adjustment on salary and work grade? Can you tell us what they asked, and why they didn’t get a response?

Yohannes Benti (PhD): The query from university lecturers is on Job Evaluation Grading (JEG) and its implementation, which the government decided to impose for all civil servants in 2019.

There were approximately 65 salary scales among civil servants when the government agreed to reduce these scales in 2010, but it was later reduced to 22 scales in 2019 and applied immediately.

Since 2016, the Association has represented both general education and university teachers in the study to implement the JED on civil servants.

We detected a problem with the scales and wages of general education instructors when it was brought to us for comments in 2019, soon before implementation. We later requested an adjustment to increase their grades from the Ministry of Education, which then met with the Civil Service Commission.

During the process, the requirement for university instructors was disregarded.

What substantial modifications were made to the pay scales for general education teachers but not for university lecturers?

The highest work grade for teachers, regardless of experience, was only six. When the JEG was established, we asked the government to help them improve their grades, and they eventually made it to grade nine.

These are the salary adjustments that university lecturers did not have the opportunity to make. High school teachers with a bachelor’s degree currently earn more than 12,500 birr per month, or 1,400 birr more than university lecturers.

The higher the grade point average, the better the salary.

What has been the reaction of university instructors since then?

They have been complaining during our series of meetings since its deployment in 2019, and have even requested back pay.

Last year, the associations at each university formally developed a list of approximately 14 questions. Our association was then part of a committee that made the requests to the then-Ministry of Science and Higher Education, which was later dissolved before responding to our queries.

The petitions have since been passed on to the Ministry of Education, which is now the regulator of Ethiopia’s universities.

They had complained not just about the JEG and salary scales, but also about overtime pay, consultancy fees, housing allowances, and tax-related difficulties.

Housing has long been a demand of the teachers, and the government has always claimed that it is taking action. So far, how has it been?

Since the implementation of a directive in 2016, teachers have been given preference for housing at their places of employment, either by building on a plot of land or by purchasing condominium homes in cities like Addis Ababa.

University academics are excluded from this due to claims that they were receiving housing benefits, and their universities may be in a better financial position to have their own buildings and house the teachers. However, some city administrations, such as Addis Ababa, have already started offering housing subsidies to their general education instructors.

For teachers, a home is not just a place to live but also a place to work. Regions like Oromia have long been doing outstanding work in providing teachers with houses by giving them land to build on. In Addis Ababa, some 5,000 instructors were also given condominiums.

For the obvious reason that many other people of the community also urgently require homes, the housing question does not receive a prompt response. However, up until the end of the previous year, roughly 110,000 teachers received land on which to construct homes, along with a few condominiums.

The government was recently warned by university teachers to respond to their inquiries or face a strike by the end of September. What is the position of your association on that?

Discussions can help solve issues. Such actions have a significant negative influence, thus we don’t advise them. We should keep asking and be open to the strong arguments we hear while at work.

The administration views raising the scale and compensation as a difficult task, given the current economic climate. The Association also understands the situation.

The homogeneity of pay across various universities is one of several other issues that are currently being addressed. Our Association is attempting to mediate disputes between the government and educators. Both the things that the nation can change and the things that should be put on hold should be done.

Threatening with prerequisites is useless. We condemn that.

The government has been supportive of general education teachers at primary, secondary, and vocational schools, including acts such as granting land for them to build their homes.

We will continue to request the same perks for university instructors.

The government recently announced that universities will have autonomy, beginning with Addis Ababa University this academic year and expanding to ten universities in two years. What are your thoughts on this development?

The proclamation for university’s autonomy has been in existence for a long time. It is unclear how it would be used at all universities at this point, but they are starting with Addis Ababa University and expanding to other campuses. That is something that universities would like as well.

Several teachers work at schools, primarily private ones, despite not having completed the teachers’ training program, also known as the Post Graduate Diploma in Teaching (PGDT). Who are the association’s members and who are the teachers?

Any educator working at any institution is eligible to join. A teacher is someone who possesses the necessary credentials, such as the necessary training, education, and capacity. The worldwide standard is also being followed in our nation.

Not everyone who attended school for a certain field of study is qualified to teach. Additionally, it is essential to possess the required pedagogical skills. Teaching abilities and expertise should be present.

You can’t teach English because you studied it. This isn’t just a problem in private schools.

Do government schools hire teachers who have not received PGDT training?

Sure. When schools experience a teacher shortage, one option is to train applied science graduates in PGDT and hire them in schools.

Initially, the goal was for these graduates to be trained and deployed, but due to an acute shortage of instructors, they were authorized to begin teaching immediately.

This is an issue in both private and public schools. After much deliberation, the government decided to require instructors in both private and public schools to complete the PGDT program.

The requirement that teachers need to fulfill after completing PGDT training has actually been a part of government legislation for quite some time. This training is offered by a small number of universities to all teachers, domestic and foreign. Private schools will be required to pay for their own staff training.

Teachers in universities and in general education are unemployed in northern Ethiopia’s conflict zones. How is your organization supporting these educators?

University professors from the universities in the Tigray Regional State would be able to register online and request reassignment, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education.

Even while we know that some lecturers accepted the risk and continued to work, there may still be individuals in the area who are unable or reluctant to do so.

We have a list of the teachers who were displaced in relation to general education teachers. We are giving a small sum to a few of them as a sign of solidarity.

Our request for assistance in reassigning 43 instructors was made to the Ministry of Education and even the Ministry of Finance, but we heard back that neither the Ministry of Education nor the Ministry of Finance oversee any elementary or high schools.

We will continue to support them while putting pressure on the government to transfer them to any school and location around the nation.

How is the Association, a significant player in the education industry, reacting to the most recent changes and new rules?

The education reform research, which began in 2016, was the catalyst for reform. The public then debated it in 2019 prior to its implementation. University education was expanded to four years, and a national high school graduation exam was administered in grade twelve. In Ethiopia’s justice sector, Tamiru Wondmagegnehu is a colossal figure. He has been working for fifty years and has witnessed four regimes in addition to becoming a walking library. He has a master’s degree in legal studies and international law.

He started out as a judge under the imperial regime and eventually worked his way up to become the vice president of the Supreme Court, Special Court, and High Court under the socialist Derg regime. However, he was detained along with three other Supreme Court justices when the EPRDF seized power.

Following his release from prison, he founded the Tameru Wondm Agegnehu Law Office, which rose to prominence in the nation. Ashenafi Endale Of The Reporter sat with Tamiru to talk about Ethiopia’s legal system.

The Reporter: What similarities and differences can you find between the legal system, the institutional makeup of the judiciary, and its operations under the imperial rule, the socialist Derg, the EPRDF, and the current administration?

Tamiru Wondmagegnehu: The Ethiopian legal system can be divided into four periods: before 1900, between 1900 and 1941, between 1941 and 1974, and since 1974.

Since Derg, we have been ruled by autocrats akin to the French Revolution. Under these regimes, the courts have been altering their characteristics and duties.

Ethiopia’s triumph at Adwa falls under the first category because it is known around the world and has received attention. Four diplomatic consulates started operating right away in Ethiopia. Ethiopia became the only nation of color to be acknowledged under international law.

Following the 1648 Westphalia treaty, Europe came to the conclusion that there was no other nation state than Europe and decided to establish a European nation state. Therefore, only European nation-states were subject to international law before 1900.

According to international law, Muslims and Blacks in particular were not eligible. That is why Europe began its colonization of the western hemisphere, including its policy of rushing to conquer Africa.

No international law imposed sanctions on Europe. They consequently run ferociously to satisfy their need for resources and markets. Ethiopia was the only African nation at the time to have created its own state boundary.

In circulars he sent to England, Germany, France, and Italy, Emperor Menelik described and mapped Ethiopia’s active boundaries. Ethiopia did not draw its border with other African governments, but rather with European invaders. At the period, as to this day, Ethiopia was surrounded by European colonial governments.

What modifications were made to the foundational rules of justice by the regimes?

Fetha Negest, a 500-year-old written code of justice in Ethiopia, was created under Zerayacob’s rule. However, the zufan chilot (the king’s court) was the only institution at the top until 1900. All the officials of the kings judge matters according to their ranks.

Foreigners began to enter Ethiopia after 1900, and Fetha Negest was no longer useful for adjusting to modern rules. The first cabinet was founded in 1900 by emperor Menelik.

The emperor was under pressure from the foreigners, particularly the French ambassador, to create a consular court. Foreign judges were therefore permitted to sit as judges alongside Ethiopian justices after 1900. The consulate court operated from 1900 until 1941.

Emperor Haileselasie I disliked the consulate court system when he returned from exile in 1941. Thus, in 1941, he issued the Negarit Gazette’s founding proclamation for the first time. The second Negarit, which announced the development of a modern legal system in Ethiopia, was released that same year.

Haileselasie gave the order for English professionals to set up police and court institutions in Ethiopia, which were established at the supreme, upper, Awraja, and woreda levels.

The head of the Supreme Court was a foreigner. Experts received their education elsewhere. However, all of the judges on the supreme and higher courts were foreigners. This persisted up until 1965, when Niguse Fithawok, the first Ethiopian, assumed the presidency of the Supreme Court.

The final judge during the emperor’s reign was Hailessilase. After the emperor was deposed, there was a void. Thus, in 1987, the cassation bench was formally constituted.

I served as one of the justices on the cassation bench during the Derg administration.

Derg didn’t interfere with the system of civil courts. However, the government formed the military court system in addition to the already-existing civil court system. It never presented its cases before a civilian court; instead, it either executes its victims immediately or takes them to a military court.

Judges were therefore shielded from political interference.

The judges were fully removed when the EPRDF came to power. It stocked the legal system with cadres and individuals who could advance EPRDF interests. This persisted up until the 2018 inauguration of the present administration. There are several things that the present administration is working to fix.

What aspect of Ethiopia’s legal system is most lacking?

The practice of law is not based on reason but rather on experience. Justice must be acrobatic, just like life. Every judge gains knowledge from the rulings of earlier judges. Of course, some claim that this only applies to “common law” and not “civil law.”

Ethiopia adopts a system of “eclectic law.” This indicates that the principles were taken from several legal systems. Ethiopia’s legal system, however, is a little unclear.

On the one hand, we have the civil law cassation bench. However, a cassation bench’s ruling becomes law, and all courts below the bench must follow the sentence. The model is now comparable to common law.

The Ethiopian justice system has been disrupted by this difference in legal systems. Continuity refers to the use of prior judgments as standards for upcoming cases. Continuity is crucial.

Continuity provides predictability and confidence, two important advantages. Your win-loss ratio must be accurately known before you file a lawsuit. All of the stepping stone articles are already familiar to you. The courts would be unable to accomplish their jobs if every case required an interpretation of the law. A predictable life cannot be ensured by a judicial system like this.

In both the United States and Europe, attorneys provide clients with percentages indicating their odds of winning and losing. Ethiopia is the only nation without consistently applied laws. The main flaw in Ethiopia’s justice system is this.

The court systems and Ethiopian Bar Association must cooperate on this.

The Ethiopian justice system’s organizational structure is the second significant shortcoming. Ethiopia’s legal system was totally centralized, like one sun, one sky above everyone, prior to the EPRDF.

Ethiopia was divided by the EPRDF into nine different states, and that number is currently rising. There was discussion about how to reorganize the legal system after the EPRDF came to power and Kifle Wodajo was selected the leader of a group of specialists.

Some contend that, like prior governments, the justice system must be centralized. But the head of the Indian Supreme Court, Bagwati, present to offer advice, contended that Ethiopia cannot afford a decentralized court system. Others, however, believe that since the EPRDF formed a federal government, it must be decentralized.

Finally, the regional states and nine distinct court systems with nine supreme courts were approved by Parliament.

Ethiopia became the second nation after the US to implement a decentralized judicial system.

Under the US Supreme Court, there are 52 supreme courts. Because of this, America is the nation with the most lawyers. It is a new jurisdiction every time you enter a US state, thus the lawyers have to learn numerous laws in one nation.

The American federal structure is imitated by many countries, including Germany, but not its legal system. A decentralized court system was rejected by Nigeria, India, and many other federal governments because it was too expensive.

A decentralized court system appears advantageous at first glance. However, it is also expensive in terms of resources, both human and governmental. All we can do is hope and pray that Ethiopian leaders will be able to change this and unify the legal system.

How can the two main bottlenecks be eliminated at this time?

The constitution ties everything together. Ethiopia’s judicial system, however, can be centralized despite the fact that the structure is a federal one. India and Nigeria are two prime examples.

Currently, if a lawyer in Ethiopia wants to practice in many regional states, he must obtain a license from each of the regional states. However, if Ethiopia’s justice system is centralized, all of the regional states use the same article. A single license allows a lawyer to practice law across the entire nation.

In comparison to a federation, Ethiopia’s legal system is more like a confederation of states. Such a system is unique to the US, and only they can afford it.

Ethiopia is a small nation when compared to the size of America. Therefore, a decentralized justice system is not needed. It is incredibly difficult to reform and modernize Ethiopia’s judicial system. There may still be ineffective judicial systems in remote areas of the nation even after creating a centralized one.

How can the present border disputes with neighboring nations be resolved given that Ethiopia’s boundary was shaped by colonial powers?

England, France, and Italy all had boundary accords with Emperor Menelik. However, agreement does not imply demarcation. Ethiopia naturally agreed with England but not with Sudan. The current issue with Sudan stems from this.

The Prime Minister of Sudan, Alnimeri, and Haileselasie got along well. Just before the emperor was ousted in 1972, they were about to start demarcating the border. I hope Sudan and Ethiopia will start the delineation process right away.

Emperor Yohannes pleaded with England in the 1870s for assistance in keeping Masawa under control. Even though Yohannes assisted them in rescuing English troops in Sudan who were being surrounded by Mahdists, England refused. Meles Zenawi voluntarily gave over Assab a century later.

This is a huge contradiction.

But the situation with Sudan is becoming increasingly complicated.

As long as the 1972 agreement is in force, it can be resolved. The issue is that the borderlands’ value has increased recently. Ethiopia’s biggest issue is the absence of a succession plan whenever a new regime takes power.

Haileselassie came to an accord and was about to draw the line with Sudan. Sadly, Derg surpassed Hailesselasie. Derg, however, started over after stumbling everything the emperor had begun.

No Ethiopian administration adds on the successes of the preceding administration. Whether it be with the legal system, politics, development, or anything else, this is the root of practically all of Ethiopia’s problems.

Others have suggested Ethiopia may be able to reach the Red Sea via Ras Dumera, a thin free line that runs between Eritrea and Djibouti border.

Africa is home to fourteen landlocked nations. There is no other nation, however, that is as big, and as populous, as Ethiopia. The thirteen African nations that were already landlocked begged the UN to intervene before Ethiopia became landlocked.

Aid couldn’t get to these landlocked African nations. Even when a machine is replaced by a different brand, spare parts still come in. Because perishable goods take longer to reach the landlocked countries, importing them was unimaginable.

In order to negotiate between the African states, the UN tasked Yusuf Ahmed, at the time Ethiopia’s transport minister. This occurred under the Derg, shortly after which Ethiopia became a landlocked country.

A Kenyan academic once stated that Africa shouldn’t have more than 20 ports-accessible nations. He claimed that because even tiny governments are permitted to be countries, landlocked nations are created, dividing Africa into 55 countries.

However, the AU is introducing a very efficient procedure to grant all African nations access to ports. This will become a reality once the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is completely operational.

Of course, until Ethiopia uses them, the ports in Djibouti, Eritrea, Somalia, and other countries on the horn of Africa stay inactive. Masawa Port was undoubtedly a crucial tactic in WWII, acting as a stepping stone for the allied troops’ advance into Eastern Europe.

Currently, Ethiopia is attempting to enter Berbera port, which is positive.

Haileselasie made every effort to integrate Eritrea into Ethiopia in order to get access to the port. Assab port is obviously useless if there is a blockade of any type at the Suez Canal or Babel Mandab. Ethiopia is better off using Berbera port. There is nothing anyone can do because Berbera is the gateway to the ocean.

How can Ethiopia’s efforts to secure ports be impacted by Somaliland’s de facto status and lack of recognition?

The issues in the Horn of Africa can only be solved by peace. The horn has a sizable population. The chaos persists if this force is not used to development. Countries in the Horn of Africa must work together for the benefit of all.

The fewer jobs we produce, the more unstable we become.

Why do young people join OLF-shene, TPLF, or other armed organizations when they could get a respectable job, a home, a car, and vacation packages? Everyone wants to see equal development because they want to see their own country prosper.

Progress can lead to peace.

Due to the absence of an independent African state at the time, Haileselasie was banished to England. For that matter, there was no state.

Many people agree that Africa’s instability stems from the distribution of the same ethnic groups among its various states. Can African countries redraw the borders that colonial forces drew and reestablish nation states?

Ethiopia was at the vanguard of African decolonization in 1963, when the Organization of African Unity was established in Cairo. The main issue when the UN decided to decolonize was how to recognize and define the borders of African states. War was imminent amongst Africans if they had to trace frontiers back in time.

The UN and OAU ultimately opted to keep things as they were. In other words, borders and states begin at the location of the colonial boundary.

Each nation in Africa has territorial claims. We can’t, however, go back in time and fix it.

Ethiopia once ruled a sizable region, including the modern-day nation of Yemen, during the administration of King Kaleb in the fourth century. But we can’t claim it now.

The answer is that by uniting Africa through the AfCFTA, the AU’s economic integration agenda can eliminate the need for political frontiers.

Of course, Ethiopia is the nation that will be most negatively impacted by the status quo. The Congo, a sizable nation abundant in natural resources, was about to become landlocked. However, they were able to enter the Atlantic Ocean by Kabinda that was incredibly small. By the way, Congo provided the uranium for the bomb dropped on Japan.

A little opening between Djibouti and the Eritrean border allowed Ethiopia to reach the Red Sea. However, nobody is willing.

A serious hunger broke out during the Derg, and Nordic nations wanted to send aid cargoes. However, there was no way for the supplies to reach Ethiopia. Nobody would have protested if the Derg had taken one of the ports in the Horn of Africa at the time by force.

Ethiopia’s survival will depend on how its ports are handled in the current context of rising import volumes and growing population. It will either receive a peaceful response or a harsh one. Ethiopia must have a port, if only to use the congested route between Eritrea and the port of Djibouti.

The Ethiopian government also has to improve diplomatic connections with the surrounding nations so that they will consent to us establishing our own port.

Do you believe that Ethiopia’s conflict and ongoing instability are a result of the country’s power structure?

Ethiopia’s primary issue is underdevelopment as a result of missing out on the Enlightenment, the Industrial Revolution, the Agrarian Revolution, and the Technical Productivity Periods of the middle Ages.

According to Gibbon, who lived two hundred years ago, “the Ethiopians slumbered for over a thousand years, oblivious of the world by which they were forgotten.”

Of course, since we remained closed, we were not colonized. The mountains of Ethiopia were impenetrable to any force. Due in part to the progress that colonizers sparked, several African nations outperformed us.

Ethiopia nevertheless continues to be rich in resources and treasures. The only nation in Africa with a written past and its own alphabet is Ethiopia. 80 percent of Ethiopia’s bibles were completed and authored in the sixth century. At the time, the western bible was still in its infancy.

Additionally, Ethiopia was crucial in the spread of Islam and Christianity. Ethiopia was the destination of the first Hijira, not to Meca and Medina.

Unfortunately, because we were isolated for a millennium in between, Ethiopia’s civilization did not maintain its early impetus. We woke up when the world is already way ahead of us. We were still plowing the ground with oxen and yolk when Ethiopia awoke once more.

Youth in rural communities no longer have access to land for farming as a result of the land policy. Therefore, everyone is moving to the cities. Not only are Ethiopian towns crowded, but the proportion of farmers is out of proportion to the country’s growing consumerism.

Unemployment is widespread. There is a shortage of farmland. Ethiopia’s current issue stems from this. For the first time, PM Abiy Ahmed is attempting to spread large-scale agriculture to lowland areas in addition to the rain-based, often small-scale farming in highland areas.

What do you think of the administrations ongoing judicial system reform?

We voluntarily submitted to Ethiopia’s complicated legal system. One institution cannot bring about justice system reform. Huge amounts of public resources are being used by the decentralized justice system.

Ethiopia cannot support a decentralized judiciary when dozens of regional entities each have their own legal framework. This has to be combined.

Abiy recently complained to the parliament about how corrupt the legal system and police are. A few judges have been furious. It is well known that some judges accept bribes. Even judges of the top court experience this.

It is incorrect to hold the PM responsible in a legal system as tainted as Ethiopia’s. Though it is a challenging undertaking, we must find solutions to fix the issue rather than pointing the finger at one another.

The Court has the most authority in any nation that wants to advance. The future of the nation, business, and daily life depend on the Court.

What big setback do you believe has occurred since PM Abiy came into power? Was the transition peaceful?

We must research the causes of our ups and downs. Ethiopia has not done a very good job at nation-building. There are distinct state borders in Europe. However, the societies are very interconnected and quite similar. They are similar in terms of culture, languages, and universities. But the Ethiopian society has been segregated from one another, living in separate cultural enclaves.

Social media is currently dividing our society even more and pitting everyone against one another. Nobody is accepting accountability. We have much work to do in order to build a civilized society.

Ethiopia’s unemployment and unrest don’t surprise me because I am aware of our incapacity to provide quality labor and excellent jobs.

Five years ago, nation-building and good governance were the social movement’s top demands. Today, the issue has expanded to include the state’s continued existence. The student movement during Haileselasie began with a “class struggle” and concluded with ethnic politics in a similar manner. Why do political groups in Ethiopia consistently fail to achieve their goals?

Due to the students’ limited exposure to other ideas and the “class struggles” popularity in Cold War-era politics, the students’ movement adopted it. However, the class battle diminished and gave way to an ethnic conflict, which Meles Zenawi pursued.

Many Ethiopian academics today, particularly those in the diaspora, believe that ethno-nationalism poses a threat to the state’s very survival.

This indicates that the nation-building process in the country has been derailed by ethnic identity politics, which is having an impact on both the nation-building process and the state’s very existence.

Nationalism is not necessary for Ethiopia. The United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, and even Italy are examples of nation states. The US, however, is not a nation-state. Europeans make up half of the American population.

One hundred years ago, Ethiopia became a nation-state. However, due to a number of criteria not being met, Ethiopia was unable to become a nation-state.

Many academics, particularly those from Addis Ababa University, continue to vehemently inform the media that Ethiopia needs to become a nation-state.

Talking about nation states now is a farce. Instead of a nation state, Ethiopia needs to be a patriotic state. Everyone in their own ethnic group is patriotic. Every Ethiopian, including Oromo, Kembata, Amhara, and everyone else is a patriot. That is what the United States is.

Everybody is present in America, including Latinos, Chinese, Indians, French, and Blacks. However, they never give up on the United States, which is their nation. Although they are patriotic states, they are not nation-states. To advance a patriotic state, we must work together.

In Gojam, there is no such thing as a pure Amhara. Every ethnic group has ancestors from different ethnic groups. Only our names reflect our racial origins.

Ethno-nationalists and ethio-nationalists swing back and forth in Ethiopia’s politics all the time. This constantly sparks conflict and a struggle for dominance. How can we transform it into a nation of patriots?

The constitution may impose restrictions on it. It can be written into the constitution if everyone agrees to it. Otherwise, Ethiopia will experience civil conflicts and revolutions.

Many people concur that the majority of Ethiopia’s issues can be resolved if the present constitution is altered. Do you agree?

It should be altered, in my opinion. Both educated and uneducated individuals are condemning PM Abiy for sticking with the current constitution. The constitution is frequently compared to an Ark. If the public does not believe in the law, it is just a piece of paper.

Therefore, if a carefully considered constitution is substituted, Ethiopia’s issues can be resolved.

Human rights advocates and even government representatives claim Ethiopia’s judicial system, especially the court system, is unprepared to handle cases involving human rights violations. They advise Ethiopia to start accepting the jurisdiction of extra-national judicial systems as a result. This means that Ethiopia must recognize the authority of regional and international tribunals over any violations of human rights.

Does doing so undermine Ethiopia’s sovereignty?

Only when the executive, judicial, and legislative branches operate in accordance with the check and balance principle can Ethiopia’s justice system be said to be in operation.

Judges are only answerable to the law. Because I criticized the Derg’s military court system, I was removed from my court position. Since 1948, Ethiopia has fully embraced the rule of law. Judges must, however, exercise their authority.

Courts have full authority to resolve any dispute, with the exception of arbitration disputes. Ethiopian courts have the authority to adjudicate matters involving violations of human rights, particularly at the high courts and Supreme Court.

The establishment of a different type of court system in Ethiopia must be spelled out in the constitution. For human rights matters, we can set up special benches, but we cannot establish a separate court or division.

The UN human rights commission is currently requesting entry to the country in order to examine human rights abuses that occurred during the Tigray war. The agreements and treaties were approved by Ethiopia. What would happen if Ethiopia resisted?

We have observed that the west consciously wants to harm Ethiopia in numerous instances. Since the founding of the League of Nations, this has been the case. Sanctions are being imposed on Ethiopia.

Mussolini would not have been able to attack Ethiopia if only the US had imposed gasoline sanctions on Italy. Because the US continued to supply fuel to Italy at the time, Mussolini resumed the invasion.

Ethiopia was brought up thirteen times in UN Security Council discussions last year.

International law thus serves as a vehicle for both justice and abuse.

The US regularly uses the UN to impose sanctions on nations it wants to destroy.

Never should Ethiopia yield to outside pressure.

Ethiopia has ratified a number of international human rights accords and conventions. By the way, Theodore Roosevelt’s wife was the one who first proposed the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

It forbids the use of cruel or inhumane punishment. Ethiopia had a death penalty at the time. The emperor delayed ratifying the UDHR rather than repealing the death penalty law. Ethiopia, however, is the first country in Africa to sign the deal.

Politics is at play right now, not just a general worry about human rights abuses. Before authorizing foreign investigators and acknowledging their jurisdiction, it is imperative to exhaust all domestic options. Extra-national venues may be taken into consideration if there is no statute allowing human rights victims to appear in court or if the court is unable to uphold the law.

America commits to defending democracy. Democracy is the majority’s way of ruling. Therefore, by simply agreeing, the majority can flip the truth on its head.

Can the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court call the executive to inquire of him or her? How are checks and balances made?

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court lacks any judicial or executive authority. The president only serves as the court’s speaker. The president only responds when asked.

By the way, a judge on the Supreme Court is distinct from a judge in a lower court. The author of ye’ ewunet Mirkuz, and a lawyer, Wondimu Ibsa was born in 1947 in Arsi. Having survived the 1969 revolution, he joined Wez League and then started teaching. In his career as a former politician, Wondimu had gone through several challenges as a former politician before becoming a lawyer. He survived the 1969 revolution in Ethiopia and was arrested in the famous Maekelawi for 150 days. When he decided to become a lawyer, his first task was serving political prisoners facing terrorism charges. Lately, he is more known for sharing his political views on main stream media outlets. The Reporter’s Selamawit Mengesha sat down with him, as he reflects on current affairs and his journey in politics of Ethiopia.

The Reporter: can you tell us a bit about yourself?

Wendemu Ibsa: I was born in what is considered a large family. I had 17 sisters and brothers and my father had 47 children from 3 different women. When I was growing up the schools in Arsi used to encourage us to learn Amharic. And some people associated it with racist remarks but it was purely to help us learn other languages.

I was amongst the students who survived the 1969 revolution, I was in ninth grade and I remember crying to my mom when soldiers would beat us senseless. When the ‘edget behibret’ campaign started, the Ethiopian People Revolutionary Party (EPRP), wez league (ወዝሊግ) and All Ethiopians Socialist Movement (AESP) were wreaking havoc across the country.

I joined senay leke’s party Wez League. Students whose average was above 90 were selected to give after class courses back then, for which I was selected. I started working as a teacher starting from 1969 to 1971 with a 180 birr salary. Through all of this, we were running the revolution on the side.

I’ve went from having my parent’s religion to having no beliefs but I eventually got baptized at 40 years of age and became an orthodox Christian. I then worked as a money collector at the church for four years.

I was also detained in the famous ‘Makelawi’ for 150 days, when EPDRF took power in 1983.

I’ve also worked as a supervisor and a director in Hawassa. As a lawyer in Adama, I joined the Oromo Federalist Congress in 1998–2002. In 2006, when more than half of OFC members, including Merara got arrested, I decided to give my services as a lawyer. Back then, lawyers used to charge more than 300,000 birr to represent people accused of terrorism, because representing people accused of terrorism could label them as terrorists as well. Knowing this, I offered my services at makelawi for free, and since then I have represented 600 people accused of terrorism.

When I was serving free of charge, I faced a lot of opposition from people including my family. I remember a judge telling me that I can’t defend people charged with terrorism anymore, but 17 of my colleagues had already decided to represent those accused of terrorism.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has said they will not arrest anyone without due diligence, yet we are seeing a lot of people arrested abruptly and detained for several days without cause. What do you think changed?

“We don’t arrest without due diligence,” is just a political way of speaking. Currently, the parties in Ethiopia including the incumbent follow a party politics system, meaning it is the top executive’s playground. A political party stands for justice for those that are with it or against it. The parties in America, the republicans and democrats, are political parties, while Prosperity Party, Ezema, ABEN, Enat, amongst others, look like they are trying to shift from party politics into political parties.

A lot of Ethiopians were involved in the green legacy campaign. But out of the 53 parties, not more than 10 were involved. Why weren’t the rest involved? The legacy is not for the PM but rather for generations to come. They could have contributed to something that made a difference but the only objective of party politics is to obtain power.

When Abiy said that, it was in the essence of party politics. To whom does the PP belong to? Is it for the prosperity of the city, the rural area or the farmers? It should have been called “Ethiopia’s prosperity political party.”

Political parties care about the country, its people, history and culture. Even if political parties try to gain power they still stand for the people. The Civil Code, which has been in action since 1952, says that people can be arrested based on suspicion with or without a court ruling. Back in the feudal days, it was only allowed to arrest suspects from 6 in the morning till the sun sets but not after even if they were guilty. Police can surround him but they can’t arrest him, no matter who the person is. If Abiy does not practice this law, then the EPRDF and Derg’s plague hasn’t quite left his system yet.

The practice that is becoming normal these days where they hold people in prison for eight or nine days is not acceptable by law. Statements like “We don’t arrest without due diligence” are said with a political intent. Politicians and political parties think about what to say to get more applause instead of thinking what would actually benefit the people.

What is the cause for the killings of innocent people in Ethiopia? Who do you think is responsible for these acts?

The instability in Ethiopia has its roots dating hundreds of years back, back when colonizers had their eyes on Africa. The victory at Adwa was not just a victory against Italy but against the whole of Europe. Ethiopians used to unite to defeat these outside forces. When the west found out the secrets to Ethiopia’s victory happened to be in our unity, they needed to dismantle this unity through civil wars and parties. These parties who have a budget from the west have the sole purpose of creating conflict and rift between ethnicities.

Controlling the source of income was also a measure used by the west since the country is dependent on donations. After the 1945 World War, Japan was forced to adopt a strong military system. Within 30 years, Japans capacity was just as good as the UK, after changing the policies they were forced into. The donations are an indirect attempt at colonization.

The crimes we’re witnessing today is a result of years of planning by the west. There is this thought process circulating where people think their ethnicity came first or that it is better.

Even banks organize themselves based on ethnic lines; they have the “divide” mentality. People that are losing their lives are Ethiopians and there is no need to classify them based on ethnicity. Being proud of your ethnicity only validates Ethiopia more, because our ethnicities are found within Ethiopia.

If we take the religious approach on how humans originated, it started with Adam and Eve. They were human beings and not Amhara or Oromo. We are Ethiopian’s first then ethnicity follows; so, to refer to the atrocities in Wollega as atrocities committed on Amhara women is accepting the narrative pushed by colonizers.

Amhara’s policy is Oromia’s policy and vice versa; we can only salvage Ethiopia when we stand all for one and one for all. Being Oromo, Amhara or any of the other 80 ethnicities is natural but claiming one is superior over the other is immoral.

How do you think this can be mitigated?

Parties and politicians that stand for terrorism should be dealt with to make way for the people to have an active role. The government feeds 1.7 million students in Addis Ababa and its surrounding. It provides books, uniforms and bags. The only thing families worry about is providing the dinners. This is not something to overlook. When I say this am not saying prosperity party or Dr. Abiy are without flaw, all governments have flaws.

The community’s outlook on laws and courts is relatively better than it was before. Do you think this has anything to do with the organizational change? If there is change since most organizations are individualistic, how can that be mitigated and continue long after the individuals have left?

Prosperity Party asks organizations to help it achieve democracy. A strong military can only be formed when there is a strong organization. Law enforcement is the government’s duty while respecting the law is everyone’s responsibility.

In a meeting amongst 1000 lawyers in Oromia held by the Oromia Lawyer’s Association, a lawyer said “there are no courthouses in Oromia, or judges. The only place where judges and courthouses exist is at the Oromia Supreme Court.” But there are Oromo judges and courts in Ethiopia. If we’re accounting for injustices, then every other supreme court could come into question. The acts of a few lawyers and judges that are deeply intertwined in ethnocentric beliefs do not dictate the profession as a whole. Even the PM has no right to misjudge the profession because there are honest judges and lawyers.

What should be done to promote accountability? Would people who have violated human rights be questioned in the court of law?

The current atrocities are due to terrorists, whether they are Oromo terrorists or Amhara terrorists. Both cultures have their own way of justice that involves forgiveness. The involvement of the elderly is needed.

Political parties are creating a better life for their children while condemning the innocent. Those responsible for these acts of terrorism shouldn’t be judged in court. All the region’s religious leaders and elders should judge and reconcile things themselves.

The newly formed National Dialogue Commission plays a vital role for this, but political parties have been skeptical since its inception. If all Ethiopians come together, it will help the national dialogue to be successful. As politicians put it, the dialogue is not one carried out between parties but one that involves farmers that make up 85 percent of the population. As of now racist politics and ethnocentric politics have spread.

The current problem will not go away easily. It will take several years of working together.

There is a noticeable change in courts after Meaza Ashenafi took power, but there are also a lot of problems at the same time. Just like how a teaspoon of poison could ruin a barrel of water, the acts of a few taint the entire institution.

How can we stop the problems in all the regions of Ethiopia? How can the region’s questions be answered while maintaining peace?

The people should give information as a way of solidarity with the government. The 547 representatives at the Parliament represent 120 million people. For a parliament member to talk about their own ethnicity alone is really shameful, they are not there to represent the Wereda that put them there but to represent the people of Ethiopia.

If there are people in Parliament that spread fake news, then prosperity party is negating its own progress. There are a few that are openly opposing the death of fellow citizens. When a citizen is hurt in wollega, there should at least be an opposing brief against it from the Parliament. If prosperity is leading the country, a region’s Special Forces should be able to help another region’s army. The defense force alone cannot save the country.

Rophnan Nuri, commonly known as Rophnan, is a prominent performing artist, musician, DJ, singer, songwriter and an audio engineer that blazed a trail for Ethio-infused electronic and house music. The Artist made a name for himself as DJ Rophi before releasing his first album, Reflection, in 2018. The album made him the first ever artist to release an electronic music LP in Ethiopia, becoming an influential figure locally and internationally.

Mixing traditional sounds with futuristic undertones and a powerful lyric, he dedicated his debut work as a voice for his generation. His work earned him multiple awards, featured with world famous groups like Major lazer, and collaborated with the Zambian rapper Chef 187 on the coke studio stage. He also held a successful country wide tour for a year and half.

His work and demeanor has earned him a feature on Forbes Africa’s 30 in the creative category, making him the first Ethiopian to feature on the list.

He recently released a successful album “3” earlier this year, which he followed up by “6” this past week. The two albums, which were released after his deal with Universal Records, offer incredibly produced music directed at the youth.

Rophnan announced the final album of the trilogy will be released before the end of 2022. Yosthena Aynalem of The Reporter sat down with Rophnan to talk about the mystery that is Rophnan Nuri.

The Reporter: let’s start from the beginning. Can you tell us about your upbringing and how you got into music?

Rophnan: Funny enough, it did not start out with music for me. Yes, I have known and loved music all my life but my journey did not start there. I am a singer but I am not just a singer, or just a writer. I am a recording artist that engineers and produces as well, but I am also a DJ. I think when you’re all of these things your journey must start with one thing. For me, it was recording.

I started recording sounds from a young age and little by little I went from recording to learning the guitar, DJ’ing and then singing. It all unfolded gradually to make me the artist I am today.

I remember I started recording my mom when I was 10 years old. That was my first experience of getting into music. Because to me it wasn’t just music, I thought everyone had the same relationship with sound and music as I did. Through time, I came to realize that not everyone was drawn to it the same way. At that age, I used to perform in front of students and they would love it, but I thought that was normal at the time.

I started recording my mom out of the love I had for her, I would use tape recorders that I make from scraps; I have always been a physics head because it helped me know the world better. I would always make things up from run down electronics or collect parts like dynamos; I have always been that kid.

I always wanted to keep a record of my mom’s voice in my tape recorder, so I’d play it on repeat until my battery dies and that was a 10-year-old me falling in love with sound and frequency. From then on, I started recording my little brothers, my neighbor’s kids, and my friends.

It became my way of keeping a photograph or picture of some frequency, those records painted pictures in my head that ensued emotions in me just like a picture would. I have recorded my mom till my last conversation with her, she is not here anymore, but I’ve kept her voice till our last conversation, so I have basically recorded my mom for 21 years.

So, how exactly do you experience sound?

I always see colors when I think of sounds, even when I am asked to do commercials. I will always ask them what their theme color is so I have a sound for that color. Every color in the way it’s painted or crafted has the same pattern in music because in order for something to exist it needs pattern. Music and creativity have a pattern of their own. A very good example for this is the project I did in Dorze in my first album, it was literally the pattern of their denguza (Welayeta Traditional Cloth) that inspired the music, and it is a mixture of black and red patterns.

So, the pattern on this attire is that when one color goes in, the other goes out, their song is the same way, so you can represent the color in different voicings and you have a pattern which is a harmony and the Dorze people are one of the most harmonious people and that is one of the things I learned from them.

Harmony is everything. It is embedded in their music, their day today life, culture; they know how to sing and be in sync within. That is how I see sound no different than pictures or any creative work.

What classes have you taken to master your craft?

Endless practice and my experiences were my lessons. I remember building my first studio with Abu-Walad biscuit box and Miyota DVD microphone when I was 13. I continued performing in class rooms and jamming, and I have also been listening to FM Addis 97.1 from the first day they opened. Eventually I started working there for three years later on in my life.

I think I was 10 or 11 when they started and from that moment on, my whole teenage time was spent listening to a lot of radio. Radio became a huge part of me, sound was everything because my experience is my mom’s voice but I started hearing her voice through other moms. Even when I travel and record, I know that tone, it has the same spirit.

A sound does not lie. That is why mostly my music is based on tone and notes. These are my inspiration when I make my music especially when I am trying to go deeper in the culture and get something out from it.

At what point did you start DJ’ing?

I started DJ’ing or I would say playing in mini media at the age of 15. I got introduced to computers at the same time and realized there is a thing called “software,” which allows me to record vocals and play with instruments that are already recorded, make patterns out of them and make music. So, I started doing that when I was 15.

What most people don’t understand is the reason my recordings are clear is because I’ve been recording for 21 years. I am more experienced than most people who are in my age group. I have been producing for 17 years now and I just turned thirty-two. So the reason why my production is this good and I am getting better every day is because I have been doing it for a long time. You have to understand that this recording, this clarity and this skill doesn’t come easily. You have to work on it and you really have to put your time.

When I turned 17, I actually started DJ’ing. I got introduced to a DJ mixer. I put out my first mixtape when I was 16, remixes of songs at that time, whether Amharic or English, I literally did what I used to do in the classroom and changed it into a record.

I already had recorded data in my head and the computer allowed me to turn that into a recording so I started DJ‘ing that music. It was a way to put my music out. It became the best platform for me instead of being a guitarist, a vocalist or anything else. DJ’ing was the first introduction for me to put my music out and then it goes on to working in Radio.

I used to play my mixtapes on the radio when I was 18, 19 or 20 and that gave me the platform to be famous. After that, I put out my second mixtape and then I continued producing even more, production has been there since I was 15 till now.

When I turned 21, I stopped putting out mixtapes after the third one because I wanted to do an album of my own. It took seven years of my life in the studio, worked day and night, 16 hours a day, every day, while DJ’ing at night and paying rent. That circle went on for seven years straight and then Netsebraq was born.

I went from 21 to 28 years old doing nothing but producing, learning how to write, learning to sing better, learning how to record, buying new better equipment, working on myself and my craft. It took everything out of me.

That is why Netsebraq sounds the way it does, it was crafted from scratch and I found a new sound for my generation the world has never heard of, a new sound for my country and for the industry and that took time.

I found myself in music, in a new way of writing, progression, of sounding, recording and all this took time. It was not just a project. Its impact can be seen through DJs coming into the mainstream, singers to find themselves. I hope I am not fooling myself when I say this but, I think Netsebraq proved to artist to be themselves and to sound like themselves. It brought free thinking to this industry but it didn’t happen overnight. It was something that was crafted for a long time.

When was the first time you Disk Jockeyed professionally?

I started doing my own Day Party’s after high school in college where I started throwing parties for people in my own age group and a lot of people came to my sessions. Back then, there was no platform you can use like Tik Tok so people just attended my parties using flyers and a lot of people showed up because of the mixtapes I used to release. At those parties’ attendees didn’t pay attention to the music, just how it made them feel, they don’t really understand the craft.

Out of the whole experience, what has been your favorite part?

Definitely my first album release party, because I had been working none stop before that and when reflection happened, I was famous in most cities as a DJ. I would go to Arba Minch and pack a place of 2000 people, as a DJ I was doing really well. I was making good money and had good exposure as well, especially on the last year before Netsebraq.

Netsebraq brought me to the stage as a singer, song-writer plus a DJ. The DJ part has been subtly following me. But my first album release party was a very special moment for me. It was three months after the album had dropped and the place was packed, people were at the gates lined-up because the place filled up early.

All of that happened within three months and it was very historic. An up-and-coming artist, who is a DJ, selling out a concert was not common; it was unheard of then. For me it was a moment I will never forget, because I remember the energy that night. I had never seen an energy like that in my life, that made me think to myself “oh wow, I have made it this far.” Seeing people sing along to songs that I wrote felt surreal, something I created spoke to them enough for them to know it by heart and that truly astounded me.

To answer the question, the release party truly stands out for me, especially when I was playing the piassa song. I remember time freezing, my friend and fellow DJ, who I grew up with, was back stage with tears in his eyes because of how amazing it was. We used to walk back home after DJ’ing because the first two years of my career, I didn’t have enough money to even pay for my taxi-fare home, so we walked to places instead. I dropped opportunities my family offered me to go to the US, I dropped out of Piloting school after completing almost everything, and I then joined computer school.

And were your family supportive through all this?

Well, my brother wanted me to go to Pilot School, he was ready to pay for it and arrange everything. I went and did everything, I didn’t think I would get in but then I ended up getting in. When I did, I went to my mom and told her that I made it in, that I could follow this path and that I didn’t think it was for me.

The only thing closer to music for me at that point was computers and I would rather go and study that. And she was very supportive, she said ok and that I should be careful. My family had always been supportive of my aspirations which I am forever grateful for.

I remember when I finally got the deal with Universal Records, the first thing I did was to tell my mom and record her in the process. She was always willing, she never turned me down. She was always there for me, had she said no to me backing out of pilot school back then, I would not be where I am today. Rophnan, as a musician would have never existed. I am forever indebted to them for that.

My father on the other hand used to always tell me “Whatever you do, sell it.” He never told me what to pursue or to stop music just that I should do what I love and whatever that is I should sell it. He raised all of us like that, if you love something learn how to sell it, so you’d learn to perfect it and love it even more. Selling it would give you the money, time and opportunity to grow it and polish it into something better.

If I never sold my first mix tape, even if my first salary was just 500 birr, I wouldn’t have had the resources to support my endeavors down the line. Money is money no matter how small it may seem; it will serve as a stepping stone. I am not saying to just do it for the money but you have to account for your time with something; gain something from it, no matter how small it may seem because your time is the most valuable thing you have.

You are currently amongst one of the top artists in the country, yet you are very private, not very active on traditional media but you’re also active on social media, why is that?

I wouldn’t say I am private, because I am always posting. People know what I eat, what the studio looks like, where I work out, when I’m working. If you ask an average person who follows me on social media what I do, they’ll tell you that “he eats healthy,” I go to gym at midnight.

But as for media, I usually don’t go out unto media because I don’t really have anything to say. I have been away from media for around two years now and that’s mostly because I didn’t believe I had anything substantial to say and I don’t want to come on and lie, so I chose not to say anything.

I am the kind of person who likes to understand people’s truth and delve in to it. I believe a lot of truth is subjective and I am open to hearing other people’s truth but I know that a lot of people don’t see it that way.

What I consider my truth might not be what people want to hear. So, if I were to come out on media and say what people want to hear and not my truth, it would be a lie. I never want to lie to my fans; that is disrespectful. I would rather communicate with my people through social media and show them what I hope would inspire them, show my craft and take them through my creative process. And when this album comes out, it wouldn’t be alien to them because they saw the work that went into it through my social media posts.

I would rather communicate through that because who am I to comment on things I don’t know and understand.

I know and understand that everyone also has their truth that they’re exposed to and I am nobody to negate or support that. Until we all find a common ground of saying I respect your truth as much as you respect mine, I don’t see the importance of going out in public and creating controversy instead of looking for a solution because we can see that nobody is listening to anybody anymore.

Everyone is looking for voices and opinions that confirm their truth instead of openly listening to everyone unbiased. So, of course I am private, because I have nothing to share that my fans don’t already know. I am just as confused as everybody else and if I can’t help, I would rather listen and try and learn about everyone’s pain and truth.

And to me, music helps me do that.

Interesting, steering a bit off topic, you’ve mentioned you regularly attend the gym at midnight, why do you do that?

For me, it’s more mental than physical, because I don’t want my studio to be the hardest thing that I do in my day. Because the hardest thing is always seen in comparison, the hardest part of your day is the most dreaded part no matter how much you love it.

To not lose the love, I thought I would create something more challenging for myself. Now for me, the studio will continue to be more exciting because it’s not as hard as getting up at midnight and going to the gym. Contrary to what most people would think being in the studio is very tiring. You sit there for hours and hours daily; the not knowing of what will come out of each session creates a lot of anxiety as well, so when I add the midnight gym on top of that, I would have a much harder thing to do, which pushes me to like the studio better.

I needed that push because I had to finish three albums in two and a half years. It took a lot out of me and not just me but it took a lot out of my management as well. To deliver three albums in this time frame was really hard. Normal working hours don’t quite cut it.

Back in the days, it was really hard for artists to make a living off of music but the tides are changing now and artists like you are making a difference in that. What do you think propelled that change from your part and your peers as well?

I know it is getting better comparatively but it is not on the trajectory it needs to be at. There are still artists that are not earning their fair share but I think YouTube democratized so many things. It gave the power to artists to some extent. What got better is not the payment but the exposure. Artists get to be discovered in a quicker, better way.

As for back in the day, if the person who worked at ‘hire treat’ did not like you personally no one would know your name. Now, we’re exposed to more artists because we have access on our own terms. Young artists have better platforms now and bigger exposure where their music gets the chance to be discovered by many.

For me personally, I am rooting for all of us. When I hear an artist getting paid a million birr or dollars for music, it makes me ecstatic whether I like the music or not. It makes me so happy because the industry is getting paid this much, which is a win for all of us. It would mean fewer artists who are unable to support themselves and their family through their craft.

At least they would set a standard of artists earning a good life. I think what is happening is there is the YouTube market that is supporting local artists. Even if the public isn’t directly paying for the music, they are exposed to it at least. There are platforms that would support artists even more like Awtar but people barely use them.

When people buy the music, the artists will directly benefit from that so I encourage listeners to get their music from platforms like that. I think that is the main market but for now, YouTube works wonders for the industry.

What are your thoughts on people saying Ethiopian music died after the golden age? Some might say today’s music is more diverse and the time for it is now. What is your input on that?

Whoever says the time for Ethiopian music is now, I just want to say that I appreciate you all. Because a lot of people discourage what the industry is right now, saying it could never amount to what it was back then. The way I see it, if you grow up listening to any type of music, even if it’s just whistling, you’re going to have an attachment to it because it would be nostalgic.

It is hard to compare today’s music to something that has been part of people’s memory for 40 plus years. There is a lot of memory attached to it that can’t be compared. It is like expecting a new born baby to win a race against a 40-year-old, if you were to give 20 more years to the new born they will definitely win against a 60-year-old.

So, if you give us time, we too will have that nostalgia factor that would make us amongst the classics in people’s mind. Every generation has a favorite and it mostly has to do with the memory attached to it. I think it has more to do with nostalgia rather than production, quality. The golden age music was well produced, very powerful and well written too but I don’t think they need to be compared with today’s music.

Today’s musicians are very creative. They too have things to say, they too are well written; the people making the comparison probably grew up with those songs and they might not understand today’s music. Not understanding something does not make it lesser.

Considering artists back then, even the greats, did not put out a lot of albums or singles when compared to today’s artists who put out music more often. Why do you think that is?

I think it was very hard to put out albums back then than these days. But artists suffer to put out albums these days as well. There are easier platforms to make and sell your music on but I think artists are still suffering in a sense that studios are not easy playgrounds to play on.

The industry still does not really pay creatives; studios, composers and writers are not paid the right way. So, until that day comes, don’t expect too much creativity because creativity is also run by the freedom of time that you can make music.

If I am not getting paid well, I’ll just do something to pay my rent. Something that is easier. That is why getting paid can make a difference. When I say this, people might automatically say in the 60s they were not paid but they did so many things, no they were hired by the government.

These writers were hired by the Ethiopian National Theatre, Ras theatre, Cinema Ethiopia, and all those bands in mazegaja were hired and they were workers who were paid a monthly salary especially during the time of Haile Selassie I. That’s their actual job. They were workers who went in at 2 o’clock and left at 8. Most of us are self-employed so that also has its own impact on what you’re going to do and what you’re going to deliver to the art because you can abuse that freedom as well.

In general, I don’t agree with the comparison and I don’t think it’s fair. My generation is putting out a lot of good stuff. Think about it, if you call your days the good days and things were so well in the 60s and everything was nice, then why you would expect better things from me then, while you understand I’m living in a worse time.

So, coming to the new album, you said earlier that you were into physics; does that have anything to do with the 3, 6, 9 and the universal numbers?

Yeah, I mean you have to understand the Orthodox Church has a big explanation over this because it has a lot of knowledge about the world and the universe and everything from ancient times, but also those teachings were spread throughout the world in different ways and one of the people who understood this in early times was tesla.

He brought this idea of these three numbers being the key to unlock the universe and to understand the whole thing. If you understand things from the perspective of frequency, vibration and energy, you’d understand the world in a much better perspective.

Instead of saying me, me, you will start to say us; instead of just boosting up your ego and saying, man is everything in this world. You will understand the relationship of man in the world. And then you will protect the world.

What I’m trying to put here is for my generation to see things from a bird’s eye view. Let me put it this way, everything that we use today, phones, computer, internet, technology, all these things that we kill each other for is made by the people who understood this, these higher understandings of the world. Because how can a person make a phone that can do miraculous things without understanding the world holistically. I think the perspective that we have about ourselves and the universe is distorted and that’s why we’re very tribal and biased.

The bottom line is, I think the understanding we have about ourselves and the world should change or should be in check.

So, what I try to do with this 3, 6, and 9 is to show people that there is a higher perspective of looking at yourself, the world, how it goes and how it functions. If you understand that, everything becomes lighter, everything becomes a shape that will be understandable by the next person.

The names are inspired from that. So, when people say, oh, it’s three, it’s six, it’s nine, it’s like you’re engaging with these numbers, raising curiosity amongst listeners to look into these numbers, which will hopefully raise a question in people’s head so that they can have a better understanding of the world.

It’s always much better to look at yourself within the world. What I mean by that is like, yes, you are you, but you are in the world so know the relationship you have with the world, and then you’ll have a healthy thought, instead of saying what did the world give me? You’ll understand and you’ll start to say, what did I give to the world, what are the things that I said this morning? Most of us we’re just living inside our head, we don’t really live.

How has the experience been with Universal Records?

Well, I’m learning a lot from how the world moves, how it works, how everything is intentional; intentional in a sense that the world is moving faster. It was like going from being a small fish in a tank into a small fish in an ocean, it’s so big and sometimes it’s challenging but exciting for the most part.

I’ve seen a lot of people working day and night to make things go the right way. For me, it starts from my management company, Dots, all the way to universal music Africa and the whole team who have worked tirelessly to make things go smoother for me. I am very thankful.

The one thing I’m most thankful for is getting to release 6 at this moment, because according to our deal with the record company, I wasn’t supposed to release it now but we demanded it because I felt my generation needed it. There are songs in the album I really want to put out at this moment because my generation needs it.

They’ve been willing to compromise on things for me and understand that I’m coming from a different side of the world that they never existed in. So, it’s been challenging for them and I can understand but they they’ve been nice to me, I feel like I’m in great hands to join the world.

Other artists like Aster and Gigi have signed to international companies and represented our country. Hopefully, I’ll be able to get to do that as well. I’m following in the footsteps of giants. I hope I deliver something worth a while. Honestly speaking, to join the international world has been a dream come true.

Do you still get to work on crafts that are still true to yourself?

Of course. They do not affect my craft, rather they just help. That’s what people don’t understand. People thought they’ll make me do things their way, if that was the case, I would have never signed anything.

They’re here because they loved what I do. So, why would they touch it? But they will help me delve in deeper. They want me to experiment in our cultural music more and they also allowed me to stay here. I’m still based here; I’m producing my music on our soil. I’m still intact with the people. I’m still a part of the community.

The future is exciting. I have a full control over my artistic freedom. They don’t bend my music into anything, they even provide me with more freedom and guide me through the lines, and present me with better opportunities.

What is the perspective of 6 and what does it mean?

Yeah. So 6 means a perspective of a six-year-old. When we were at that young and impressionable age, our intentions were clear and our ego was not built the way it is now. We were not stiff. We were eager to learn and we had a better understanding of the world.

I think in order to become a better generation, we have to learn how to become young and find our inner child. To tap into my inner child, I went to kids. I went to orphanages and just spent time with the kids, communicating with them, asking them to paint me stuff.

I’ll give them words and learn their perspective. For example, I’ll ask them for testify. Like, what do you think about the word testify? And they’ll just paint me stuff. Through the genius of my graphic designers Fanuel Leul and Tsegaw Tesfa, we were able to incorporate those paintings on the album art.

I also wanted for those six-year-olds to see themselves being represented, so that they can have better guts, that our traumas cannot hurt them, for them to have a thicker skin to say no to us, if we are ever to push our biases onto them.

I want my generation to be purposeful in not passing that trauma to the young. I am hopeful this would empower them both. We are alien to kids because our biases have molded us somehow. They don’t quite vibe with us that much. When they hear their voice in my album, they’re automatically engaged through the things that I say and to the songs that I put in there. It will eventually become theirs. So, when they grow up people will not manipulate them, the way we have been manipulated.

What can we expect going forward?

“9” is coming out in December and somewhere between then and now, we’re planning on having a festival celebrating all my music with fans.

It’s going to be a series of beautiful engaging events, and till then I hope everyone enjoys 6 and gets the message.

The TPLF is the enemy of Ethiopia and the people of Tigray point blank. The government says that it would make peace with the group but as Ethiopians we can’t forgive that party even if the government fulfils its diplomatic responsibilities. I did not say the people of Tigray, rather just TPLF.

The role of Ethiopia’s government should be identified; the election board should not be giving out certificates for parties that work with terrorists. If they get a certificate, then the TPLF would need one as well.

The country is on the precipice of prosperity now. Our current state could be depicted as a nine month pregnant women ready to give birth on any day. It is always darkest before dawn, Ethiopia’s people come together even stronger when there problems pile up.

We should be careful with parties that try and create the gap between ethnicities.

How can the government enforce a justice transition? What should be included?

Justice transition means the world did not get civilized through a revolution, but rather through reforms. Reform means averting the negative impacts and carrying on already started projects.

Justice transition implies those that refuse forgiveness and acceptance from the recently started national dialogue and the people that are being accused. Each one of the perpetrators will not be brought before court but instead will have to reconcile their differences in the regions customs, which is according to justice transition.

This is the outcome of the reforms. A new education law is now being drafted, in addition to changes to the education policy. These and other innovations in teacher education are greatly appreciated.

The Association applauds the improvements and supports the next developments.

In the last three years, for example, the panda bag arrived in Djibouti and stayed for more than a month, and we were required to pay tax. We would not pay that money if the Ethiopian government was facilitating faster. We occasionally lose bags or items in a warehouse where we keep the bags.

It’s pointless for me to go over what happened. It is all well known that we simply need to take our time and evaluate everything before coming up with a way to mediate it.